Britt Assombalonga stars as Middlesbrough thump Peterborough United
Britt Assombalonga scored a brace as Middlesbrough thrashed Peterborough United 5-0 in Saturday's FA Cup encounter.
The 26-year-old who last scored on December 8 [vs. Blackburn Rovers] ended a six-game goal drought by breaking the deadlock at the Riverside Stadium.
Assombalonga opened the scoring for Middlesbrough in the 47th minute and added his second goal in the 70th minute.
Goals from George Friend, Lewis Wing and Ashley Fletcher rounded up the emphatic victory for Tony Pulis' men.
Middlesbrough who