Brighton sign Huddersfield midfielder Mooy on season-long loan deal

The Australia international has also penned a new three-year contract with the Terriers, but his immediate ambition is to play in the Premier League

have signed midfielder Aaron Mooy on a one-year loan deal, as Graham Potter looks to strengthen his side ahead of the new Premier League season.

The 28-year-old has also signed a contract extension at Huddersfield, with his new deal running until 2022.

Australian international Mooy scored three goals in 29 Premier League appearances for the Terriers last season, also playing 90 minutes as Huddersfield were beaten by Derby on Monday night.

More to follow...