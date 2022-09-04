Brighton and Hove Albion vs Leicester City: US TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The high-flying Seagulls are out to drop more misery on the Foxes - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Premier League season continues this week as Brighton and Hove Albion welcome Leicester City to face them at the Amex Stadium. Graham Potter's side have been the undisputed surprise package of the season, lying fourth after five games and with the chance to keep pace with another victory.

But the Seagulls do not need a result quite like the Foxes, who suffered a tough summer transfer window and are failing to fire like they used to under Brendan Rodgers this term, leaving them rooted to the foot of the table with just one point.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Brighton and Hove Albion vs Leicester City Date Sep 4, 2022 Times 9:00am ET, 6:00am PT

US TV channel, live stream and how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position Brighton roster Goalkeepers Sánchez, Steele, McGill Defenders Lamptey, Webster, Dunk, Colwill, Van Hecke, Estupiñán, Veltman Midfielders March, Mwepu, Mac Allister, Trossard, Gilmour, Gross, Lallana, Moder, Alzate, Sarmiento, Mitoma, Caicedo Forwards Welbeck, Enciso, Undav

A first defeat of the season, against newly promoted Fulham no less, has stung the Seagulls to a point - but that makes it all the more likely they will be chasing a big response on this home return this weekend.

A succession of late transfers during the window means Graham Potter has chopped and changed his squad, but they still have a fearsome prospect about them.

Predicted Brighton starting XI: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster; March, Caicedo, Gross, Estupinan; Trossard, Mac Allister; Welbeck.

Position Leicester roster Goalkeepers Ward, Smithies, Iversen, Stolarczyk Defenders Justin, Söyüncü, Bertrand, Evans, Amartey, Pereira, Vestergaard, Castagne, Thomas, Faes Midfielders Barnes, Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Ndidi, Praet, Choudhury, Soumaré Forwards Vardy, Iheanacho, Pérez, Daka

Brendan Rodgers has built up a lot of goodwill since taking the reins at Leicester, steering them to FA Cup and Community Shield glory in the club's first honours since the Claudio Ranieri era.

But unless he can turn things around, he may well be on borrowed time at the King Power Stadium. He needs results - and fast.

Predicted Leicester starting XI: Ward; Justin, Faes, Evans, Castagne; Ndidi, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall; Maddison; Daka, Barnes.

Last five results

Brighton results Leicester results Fulham 2-1 Brighton (Aug 27) Leicester 0-1 Man Utd (Sep 1) Brighton 1-0 Leeds (Aug 27) Chelsea 2-1 Leicester (Aug 27) Forest Green 0-3 Brighton (Aug 24) Stockport 0 (1)-(3) Leicester (Aug 23) West Ham 0-2 Brighton (Aug 21) Leicester 1-2 Southampton (Aug 20) Brighton 0-0 Newcastle (Aug 13) Arsenal 4-2 Leicester (Aug 13)

Head-to-head