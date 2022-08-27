Brighton and Hove Albion vs Leeds United: US TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Graham Potter's Seagulls welcome Jesse Marsch's Whites - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Premier League season continues this weekend as Brighton and Hove Albion host Leeds United at the Amex Stadium. The two sides have both made bright starts to the campaign, with statement wins over Manchester United and Chelsea respectively.

Now, they arrive with the need to keep that momentum going - and both Jesse Marsch and Graham Potter know the other will post a tough test.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Team news and rosters

Position Brighton roster Goalkeepers Sánchez, Steele, McGill Defenders Lamptey, Webster, Dunk, Colwill, Clarke, Van Hecke, Veltman Midfielders March, Mwepu, Mac Allister, Gross, Lallana, Moder, Alzate, Mitoma, Caicedo, Kozłowski Forwards Maupay, Trossard, Welbeck, Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Ferguson, Andone

Graham Potter continues to solidify his credentials as the next big British coach with his Brighton side this term, and though it is far too early to think of such things, they may wonder if a potential push for Europe is on the cards.

The visit of Leeds - unbeaten this term after dodging relegation - will provide a handy test as to their strength and form.

Predicted Brighton starting XI: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster; March, Caicedo, MacAllister, Trossard; Gross, Lallana; Welbeck.

Position Leeds roster Goalkeepers Meslier, Klaesson, Robles Defenders Ayling, Firpo, Koch, Cooper, Llorente, Dallas, Struijk, Kristensen, Hjelde, Drameh Midfielders Forshaw, Aaronson, Roca, Summerville, Harrison, Adams, Gyabi, James, Sinisterra, Klich Forwards Bamford, Rodrigo, Gelhardt, Greenwood

A big budget spending spree over the summer - helped by the sales of Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha - has seen Jesse Marsch creatively offset the loss of his two best players with a fast, hard-pressing Whites outfit.

USMNT star Brendan Aaronson is very much looking the real deal in midfield for the West Yorkshire outfit this season, while Rodrigo appears to be a man reborn at the front of their attack.

Predicted Leeds starting XI: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk; Roca, Adams; James, Aaronson, Harrison; Rodrigo.

Last five results

Brighton results Leeds results Forest Green 0-3 Brighton (Aug 24) Leeds 3-1 Barnsley (Aug 24) West Ham 0-2 Brighton (Aug 21) Leeds 3-0 Chelsea (Aug 21) Brighton 0-0 Newcastle (Aug 13) Southampton 2-2 Leeds (Aug 13) Man Utd 1-2 Brighton (Aug 7) Leeds 2-1 Wolves (Aug 6) Brighton 5-1 Espanyol (Jul 30) Leeds 6-2 Cagliari (Jul 31)

