Brighton's Billy Gilmour on his contribution in historic 6-0 win over Wolves: 'I just had to take my opportunity'

Brighton midfielder Billy Gilmour said he had to make the most of his opportunity after starting in the 6-0 win against Wolves.

Gilmour starts for Brighton against Wolves

Brighton win 6-0

Brighton's biggest-ever top-flight victory

WHAT HAPPENED? Gilmour was given a rare start in Brighton's 6-0 win against Wolves on Saturday, which also was the club's biggest-ever top-flight victory. Speaking after an excellent display in the victory to BBC Radio 5 Live, the former Chelsea midfielder stated that he had been observing how his teammates Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo play during matches and was motivated to fill in for them after being given the opportunity to feature from the beginning of the game.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I took my opportunity. It's hard to fill Alexis and Moises' job but I just had to take my opportunity," said Gilmour. "When they've played I've studied them and what they do in my position. When I've been in training I've done it. To get the opportunity to try that today, it was good."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since moving to Brighton from Chelsea in the summer, Gilmour has not found too much playing time under manager Roberto De Zerbi. He has only featured eight times for the Seagulls in the league this season. A good display in their biggest-ever Premier League win could get the Scottish midfielder more time on the field as the club enters a crucial stage of the campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR GILMOUR AND BRIGHTON? After an impressive performance against Wolves, Gilmour will be looking to feature for Brighton in their upcoming game against Manchester United on May 4.