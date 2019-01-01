Bright Enobakhare: Wigan Athletic snap up Wolves forward on loan

The 21-year-old attacker will spend the 2019-20 season on loan in the Championship after completing a temporary switch to the DW Stadium

's Bright Enobakhare has joined Athletic on a season-long loan from Premier League club .

Enobakhare has found it difficult to secure a spot in Nuno Espírito Santo's squad which made him leave the Molineux Stadium for his third loan spell.

🗣️ @BEnobakhare looking forward to linking up with his new team mates in an ideal style of play for his game.#wafc 🔵⚪️💚 — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) August 8, 2019

The Nigeria forward started the 2018-19 season in the Scottish Premier League with but ended the campaign at Coventry City after struggling to get regular playing time.

During his stint in the League One side, the 21-year-old scored six goals in 18 matches and was later named Coventry City's Young Player of the Year.

After joining the Latics on Thursday, Enobakhare will be looking to establish himself in Paul Cook's team as they fight for promotion to the English top-flight.

On Saturday, Wigan Athletic will be aiming to build on their first win of the season when they visit for their next Championship fixture.