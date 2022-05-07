Brest vs Strasbourg: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Stade Brestois and Strasbourg will meet on Saturday in a Ligue 1 contest. Strasbourg is sixth in Ligue 1, while Brest is in 11th.

These sides last met in August, with Strasbourg picking up a 3-1 victory. The teams were nearly equal statistically despite the score, with the same number of shots and shots on target.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of team news and more.

How to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Brest roster Goalkeepers Larsonneur, Coudert, Bizot Defenders Duverne, Brassier, Chardonnet, Bain, Pierre-Gabriel, Uronen, Faussurier, Herelle Midfielders Belkebla, Lasne, Agoume, Said, Del Castillo, Magnetti, M'Bock Forwards Honorat, Satriano, Cardona, Mounie, Belaili, Le Douaron

Brest enters this match down a key player, as Romain Del Castillo was red carded in a 2-0 win against Clermont Foot. But even with just 10 players on the field, Brest was able to manage two goals in quick succession in the second half of that one, with Lilian Brassier and Steve Mounie scoring within two minutes of each other.

Les Pirates are poised for their best Ligue 1 finish since the 1980s and have shown massive improvement from last season, when they finished in 17th.

Following this match, the team faces Monaco and then Bordeaux to end the season.

Predicted Brest starting XI: Pierre-Gabriel, Chardonnet, Hérelle, Brassier, Agoumé, Belkebla, Lasne, Balaili, Mounie, Satriano; Bizot

Position Strasbourg roster Goalkeepers Sels, Kawashima Defenders Guilbert, Perrin, Caci, Nyamsi, Le Marchand, Djiku, Gilbert Midfielders Fila, Aholou, Thomasson, Lienard, Prcic, Bellegarde, Sissoko, Diarra Forwards Waris, Gameiro, Sahi, Diallo, Ajorque

As the season winds down, Strasbourg remains in contention for a qualification spot for next season’s UEFA competitions, sitting three points behind Nice for the Europa Conference position.

Strasbourg managed to earn a point against PSG on Friday, drawing 3-3 with Ligue 1’s best side. An Anthony Caci goal in stoppage time equalized the match, keeping Strasbourg just a win back of Nice.

After this match, Strasbourg plays Clermont Foot, then takes on Marseille in the season finale. Getting as many points as it can before that Marseille back will be vital.

Predicted Strasbourg starting XI: Guilbert, Perrin, Nyamsi, Djiku, Liénard, Thomasson, Prcic, Bellegarde, Ajorque, Gameiro; Sels

Last five results

Brest results Strasbourg results Brest 2-0 Clermont (May 1) Strasbourg 3-3 PSG (Apr 29) Metz 0-1 Brest (Apr 24) Lille 1-0 Strasbourg (Apr 24) Brest 2-1 Lyon (Apr 20) Strasbourg 2-1 Rennes (Apr 20) ASSE 2-1 Brest (Apr 16) Troyes 1-1 Strasbourg (Apr 17) Brest 1-1 Nantes (Apr 10) Strasbourg 1-1 Lyon (Apr 10)

Head-to-head