Brest vs Strasbourg: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it
Stade Brestois and Strasbourg will meet on Saturday in a Ligue 1 contest. Strasbourg is sixth in Ligue 1, while Brest is in 11th.
Watch Stade Brestois vs. Strasbourg on fuboTV (try for free)
These sides last met in August, with Strasbourg picking up a 3-1 victory. The teams were nearly equal statistically despite the score, with the same number of shots and shots on target.
Editors' Picks
- Ex-Man Utd star Veron overseeing remarkable Estudiantes revival
- Nick Taitague: The potential USMNT star robbed of his dream by injury nightmare
- ‘Winning is not enough for me’ – Everton & Italy star Galli on leaving Juventus, meeting Zanetti and making WSL history
- 'War wounds' - Liverpool's Rhys Williams opens up on suffering at Swansea and overcoming racist abuse
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Stade Brestois vs Strasbourg
|Date
|May 7, 2022
|Times
|11:00 am ET, 8:00 am PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (try for free)
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), Ligue 1 matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|beIN SPORTS
|fubo TV (try for free)
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Brest roster
|Goalkeepers
|Larsonneur, Coudert, Bizot
|Defenders
|Duverne, Brassier, Chardonnet, Bain, Pierre-Gabriel, Uronen, Faussurier, Herelle
|Midfielders
|Belkebla, Lasne, Agoume, Said, Del Castillo, Magnetti, M'Bock
Forwards
|Honorat, Satriano, Cardona, Mounie, Belaili, Le Douaron
Brest enters this match down a key player, as Romain Del Castillo was red carded in a 2-0 win against Clermont Foot. But even with just 10 players on the field, Brest was able to manage two goals in quick succession in the second half of that one, with Lilian Brassier and Steve Mounie scoring within two minutes of each other.
Les Pirates are poised for their best Ligue 1 finish since the 1980s and have shown massive improvement from last season, when they finished in 17th.
Following this match, the team faces Monaco and then Bordeaux to end the season.
Predicted Brest starting XI: Pierre-Gabriel, Chardonnet, Hérelle, Brassier, Agoumé, Belkebla, Lasne, Balaili, Mounie, Satriano; Bizot
|Position
|Strasbourg roster
|Goalkeepers
|Sels, Kawashima
|Defenders
|Guilbert, Perrin, Caci, Nyamsi, Le Marchand, Djiku, Gilbert
|Midfielders
|Fila, Aholou, Thomasson, Lienard, Prcic, Bellegarde, Sissoko, Diarra
|Forwards
|Waris, Gameiro, Sahi, Diallo, Ajorque
As the season winds down, Strasbourg remains in contention for a qualification spot for next season’s UEFA competitions, sitting three points behind Nice for the Europa Conference position.
Strasbourg managed to earn a point against PSG on Friday, drawing 3-3 with Ligue 1’s best side. An Anthony Caci goal in stoppage time equalized the match, keeping Strasbourg just a win back of Nice.
After this match, Strasbourg plays Clermont Foot, then takes on Marseille in the season finale. Getting as many points as it can before that Marseille back will be vital.
Predicted Strasbourg starting XI: Guilbert, Perrin, Nyamsi, Djiku, Liénard, Thomasson, Prcic, Bellegarde, Ajorque, Gameiro; Sels
Last five results
|Brest results
|Strasbourg results
|Brest 2-0 Clermont (May 1)
|Strasbourg 3-3 PSG (Apr 29)
|Metz 0-1 Brest (Apr 24)
|Lille 1-0 Strasbourg (Apr 24)
|Brest 2-1 Lyon (Apr 20)
|Strasbourg 2-1 Rennes (Apr 20)
|ASSE 2-1 Brest (Apr 16)
|Troyes 1-1 Strasbourg (Apr 17)
|Brest 1-1 Nantes (Apr 10)
|Strasbourg 1-1 Lyon (Apr 10)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|8/29/2021
|Strasbourg 3-1 Brest
|2/3/2021
|Strasbourg 2-2 Brest
|10/25/2020
|Brest 0-3 Strasbourg
|12/3/2019
|Brest 5-0 Strasbourg
|3/11/2017
|Strasbourg 4-1 Brest