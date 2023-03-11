Brest vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch and stream Brest vs PSG in Ligue 1 on TV and online in the United States.

Paris Saint-Germain will travel away from home to take on Brest in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Christopher Galtier's team has a healthy eight-point lead at the top of the table over second-placed Marseille. However, he needs his team to bounce back after their Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern Munich.

The hosts have registered just one victory in their last six matches but that came in their last outing against Strasbourg. They will hope to take confidence from that win and take advantage of PSG's possible low dressing-room morale to spring a surprise.

Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain date & kick-off time

Game: Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain Date: March 11, 2023 Kick-off: 3:00 pm ET Venue: Stade Francis Le Ble

Where to watch Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on beIN SPORTS and can be live streamed on Sling TV.

Brest team news and squad

Brest will be without Mahdi Camara, who was sent off from the bench during the game against Lille. He will serve his suspension and thus miss the clash against the defending champions.

Jeremy Le Douaron picked up an injury against Strasbourg and is a doubt for the game. He may join the treatment room which already has Kenny Lala, Felix Lemarechal, Mathias Pereira Lage and Karamoko Dembele.

Brest possible XI: Bizot; Fadiga, Dari, Brassier, Duverne; Belkebla, Lees-Melou, Magnetti; Honorat, Mounie, Del Castillo

Position Players Goalkeepers Bizot, Blazquez, Coudert Defenders Chardonnet, Duverne, Brassier, Herelle, Dari, Uronen, Loko, Fadiga Midfielders Lees-Melou, Belkebla, Magnetti, Honorat, Del Castillo, Belaili Forwards Cardona, Slimani, Camblan, Remy, Mounie, Elis, Arconte

PSG team news & squad

PSG will miss Neymar, Presnel Kimpembe, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos and Nordi Mukiele due to various injury issues.

Marquinhos will be out of action for at least ten days after suffering from an abdominal muscle injury. Neymar underwent surgery on his right ankle on Friday and is following the usual recovery protocol.

PSG possible XI: Donnarumma; Pereira, Ramos, Bitshiabu; Bernat, Zaire-Emery, Verratti, Vitinha, Mendes; Messi, Mbappe