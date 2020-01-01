Brescia president Cellino tests positive for coronavirus

The former Leeds United chairman says he and his daughter have both contracted COVID-19

Brescia president Massimo Cellino confirmed he has tested positive for coronavirus.

has been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, recording almost 176,000 positive tests and 23,227 deaths, which is second only to the United States.

The Lombardy region in the north of the country, where Brescia is situated, was at the centre of the outbreak in Italy and swiftly put on lockdown, but the virus has continued to wreak havoc.

Testing in Lombardy over the past few weeks had been ramped up and results appeared to show many people contracted the virus without showing symptoms.

Media reports on Saturday suggested Cellino had been one of those to test positive and he later confirmed this to be case.

"After two weeks in quarantine in , I went to the hospital to check [if I had the virus]," the former chairman is quoted as telling La Repubblica.

"It turned out my daughter had the virus, but my son did not, and then I had it instead. I felt excessive fatigue and severe pain in my bones."

Serie A was suspended indefinitely in March , after some matches were played behind closed doors, as the authorities attempted to limit the spread of the virus. The Italian government also imposed strict restrictions on movement and outdoor activities.

Those restrictions have recently been extended until at least May 3 and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has already stated that the campaign will not resume until the health and safety of all concerned can be guaranteed.

It has been reported some clubs would be willing to return to training on or around May 3, with the hope of resuming the campaign before the end of the month and completing all the remaining games by July.

There is a desire for the authorities to do all they can to complete the remaining fixtures, rather than cancel the season altogether.

Defending champions were a point clear of through 26 games at the time of postponement. Brescia meanwhile were two points adrift at the foot of the table and almost certain to be relegated back to Serie B.