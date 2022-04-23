Brentford vs Tottenham: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Tottenham will be looking for victory when they make the short trip to face Brentford in the Premier League at Brentford Community Stadium this weekend, as Spurs go in search of a boost for their top-four prospects.

Antonio's Conte side are seeking a return to winning ways, and have fine historic form against the Bees - but Thomas Frank's side have proven a tough proposition to stop in recent weeks.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Brentford roster Goalkeepers Raya, Gunnarsson, Cox, Lossl Defenders Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Jorgensen, Sorrensen, Roerslev, Stevens Midfielders Norgaard, Jensen, Dasilva, Onyeka, Mbeumo, Eriksen, Fosu-Henry, Peart-Harris, Baptiste, Janelt, Maghoma, Haygarth, Fernandez Forwards Canos, Wissa, Ghoddos, Toney, Young-Coombes

It's been a fine revival of form over the past few weeks for the Bees, and they will hope they can build on that success next season, with a sophomore campaign in their sights.

Another major scalp in the shape of their Europe-chasing neighbours from the capital will do nicely for the hosts.

Predicted Brentford starting XI: Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Sorensen, Henry; Janelt, Norgaard, Eriksen; Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa.

Position Tottenham roster Goalkeepers Lloris, Gollini, Austin Defenders Doherty, Reguilon, Romero, Sanchez, Emerson, Rodon, Dier, Tanganga, Davies, Omole Midfielders Hojbjerg, Winks, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Skipp, Bentancur, White, Devine Forwards Son, Kane, Bergwijn, Moura, Scarlett

Antonio Conte's side have see-sawed in recent weeks once more, to leave the door open for another side to seize the final Champions League spot, and Arsenal's win at Chelsea has not helped their case.

Still, the club do appear to be making steps under the former Inter boss and they'll hope they can make the cut in the end.

Predicted Tottenham starting XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son.

Last five results

Brentford results Tottenham results Watford 1-2 Brentford (Apr 16) Tottenham 0-1 Brighton (Apr 16) Brentford 2-0 West Ham (Apr 10) Aston Villa 0-4 Tottenham (Apr 9) Chelsea 1-3 Brentford (Apr 2) Tottenham 5-1 Newcastle (Apr 3) Leicester 2-1 Brentford (Mar 20) Tottenham 3-1 West Ham (Mar 20) Brentford 2-0 Burnley (Mar 12) Brighton 0-2 Tottenham (Mar 16)

Head-to-head