The Red Devils need to bounce back from opening weekend disappointment against the Bees - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Premier League season continues this weekend as Manchester United make the trip down south to face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium. The Erik ten Hag era got off to the worst possible start last time out as they slumped to a loss on home soil against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Though the Dutchman stated that his rebuild will take time, the Red Devils remain unaccustomed to suffering prolonged struggles for results, and they will need to burst out of the gates this weekend against the Bees, particularly if they are to improve on a tough 2021-22 campaign

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Brentford vs Manchester United Date Aug 13, 2022 Times 12:30pm ET, 9:30am PT

US TV channel, live stream and how to watch

In the United States (US), Premier League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream NBC (4K)

Team news and rosters

Position Brentford roster Goalkeepers Raya, Strakosha, Cox Defenders Hickey, Henry, Goode, Pinnock, Mee, Jansson, Ajer, Sørensen, Roerslev, Stevens Midfielders Nørgaard, Jensen, Onyeka, Dasilva, Ghoddos, Damsgaard, Peart-Harris, Baptiste, Janelt, Bidstrup Forwards Canós, Wissa, Toney, Mbeumo, Dervişoğlu, Lewis-Potter

Thomas Frank's Bees were one of the surprise packages of the season last term, on their return to the top-flight of English football, and even if they ultimately faded mid-season towards the risk of a relegation dogfight, Christian Eriksen helped steer them to safety upon his return to the game.

But the Denmark star has headed to today's opponents now, leaving the hosts in need of a balancing act in their creative midfield. They certainly still have the stars to cause trouble however - and they'll hope they can deliver a big result today after an opening draw with Leicester.

Predicted Brentford starting XI: Raya; Hickey, Jansson, Mee, Henry; Janelt, Norgaard, Dasilva; Mbuemo, Toney, Wissa.

Position Man Utd roster Goalkeepers De Gea, Heaton Defenders Lindelöf, Bailly, Jones, Maguire, Martínez, Malacia, Varane, Dalot, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Tuanzebe, Mengi Midfielders Fernandes, Eriksen, Fred, Pellistri, Van de Beek, Garner, McTominay, Mejbri Forwards Ronaldo, Martial, Rashford, Diallo, Sancho, Elanga, Chong, Shoretire, Garnacho

A solid pre-season tour across the world suggested that, with the right purchases, Manchester United might be finally ready to turn the corner under Erik ten Hag - but last weekend's defeat to Brighton proved that it was very much the same old scene at Old Trafford.

Questions over the placement of several key stars - the Fred-Scot McTominay combination, Harry Maguire's armband, Cristiano Ronaldo's continued bid for freedom - coupled with a poor transfer window will not have helped their case, but the talent remains there to do something special.

Predicted Man Utd starting XI: De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Eriksen, Fred, Fernandes; Sancho, Ronaldo, Rashford.

Last five results

Brentford results Man Utd results Leicetser 2-2 Brentford (Aug 7) Man Utd 1-2 Brighton (Aug 7) Brentford 1-0 Real Betis (Jul 30) Man Utd 1-1 Vallecano (Jul 31) Arsenal 1-2 Brentford (Jul 27) Atletico 1-0 Man Utd (Jul 30) Brighton 0-1 Brentford (Jul 26) Man Utd 2-2 Aston Villa (Jul 23) Wolfsburg 4-0 Brentford (Jul 23) Man Utd 3-1 Crystal Palace (Jul 19)

Head-to-head