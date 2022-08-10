Brentford vs Manchester United Predictions | EPL Matchweek 2 Odds & Best Bets | Premier League Picks

The Red Devils suffered a home defeat in their first game of the season and will be determined to pick up three points this week

The Erik ten Hag era has started poorly as Brighton & Hove Albion upset Manchester United 2-1 at Old Trafford, their first-ever win at the stadium.

Even though Man Utd were in control of the match, Brighton were able to convert on their opportunities, while the only goal scored in favor of the Red Devils was a Brighton own goal.

For Thomas Frank and Brentford F.C., Leicester City controlled the first half of the match and went up 2-0 by the 46th minute. However, Brentford responded late, thanks to goals by Ivan Toney and Josh Dasilva, to walk away with a point.

Looking to wager on sports? Head to The Game Day for the latest sports betting odds.

Will Brentford carry their late-match heroics back home and walk away with three points this time? Or can Ten Hag and company turn things around early before things begin to snowball?

Let’s take a look at current betting odds and get some best bets and predictions for this match taking place on Saturday, Aug. 13.

Brentford vs Manchester United Odds

3-Way Handicap: Brentford (+270) | Manchester United (+100) | Draw (+250)

Draw No Bet: Brentford (+160) / Manchester United (-225)

Over/Under Goals: Over 2.5 (-130) / Under 2.5 (-105)

Brentford vs Manchester United odds are current as of Aug. 9 from BetMGM Sportsbook.

Manchester United are only slight favorites entering the match against Brentford, given their struggles against Brighton and how Brentford was able to come back late against Leicester City.

Brentford vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Manchester United Will Attack Early

After strong preseason play, United started the EPL season on the wrong foot. The Red Devils were in control of the possessions (63% to 37%), shots (17 to 15), and corners (6 to 2) but couldn’t capitalize on their chances.

Manchester United lost the first match at Old Trafford, so they’ll want to get ahead early on the road. Brentford struggled to control possession against Leicester City, and Manchester United have a stronger squad on paper.

Brentford was able to claw their way back late against Leicester City to steal a point, so getting ahead early will be critical for Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo Makes His Presence Felt

The false nine with Christian Eriksen up front clearly didn’t work, so Ten Hag will likely make the move to start Cristiano Ronaldo against Brentford. It’s hard to imagine one of the best players in the world being a substitute in back-to-back matches.

Ronaldo subbed in for Fred in the 53rd minute, pushing Eriksen back to the midfield. Manchester United put on more pressure in the second half after going down 2-0, with Ronaldo taking a shot and setting up teammates, though the Red Devils couldn’t finish.

It’s been a few months since Ronaldo last scored, as he scored twice for Portugal on June 5 in a UEFA Nations League match against Switzerland. There were doubts about Ronaldo returning to the club, but it seems he’s in full swing. Ronaldo will remind the EPL how good he is.

Don’t Count Out Brentford

Leicester City were in control for the entire first half against Brentford and quickly jumped to a 2-0 to start the second half. But, staring down a big hole, the Bees were resilient and overcame adversity to walk away with a point.

Once Toney scored in the 62nd minute to cut the lead in half, the momentum shifted. Dasilva, who subbed on in the 59th minute, scored the equalizer with four minutes remaining.

Brentford could have laid down and given up after falling behind by two, but they chugged along and fought their way back. On the other side, it looked like the life got drained from Manchester United as they entered the half down two, and they couldn’t come back.

Brentford vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United 3, Brentford 1

Manchester United couldn’t capitalize on their chances, and when they fell behind, it took the life out of them. Ten Hag will make sure the Red Devils will have a different outcome against Brentford.

Most of United’s best looks came in the second half with Ronaldo on the pitch, as his presence gave the Red Devils new life. He should start up front against Brentford, leading the way for Man Utd.

If Brentford struggled to control the match against Leicester City, they’ll definitely struggle against Manchester United.

Brentford vs Manchester United Best Bets

➕ Over 2.5 Goals (-130) at BetMGM Sportsbook

WAGER: 2 Units

Both squads hit the Over in their Week 1 matchups, but they kept everyone on the edge of their seats, as both Overs were hit late in the second half.

Manchester United will handle the scoring load, as they had 17 shots (five on net) against Brighton, while Brentford had just eight shots (three on net) against Leicester City. However, Brentford was able to capitalize on their chances while United struggled to do so.

Both sides will be correcting their mistakes entering this match and will look to be on the attack.

Click to bet on this prop at BetMGM. Get up to $1,000 Risk-Free when you create a new player account or use promo code GOAL1000.

➕ 1st Half: Two or More Goals to Be Scored (+160) at BetMGM

WAGER: 1 Unit

After entering the half down 2-0 against Brighton, Manchester United will look to jump ahead early on the road.

Eriksen and Marcus Rashford had three shots against Brighton, so they’ll be considered scoring options against Brentford. Paired up with Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho, Ten Hag has plenty of scoring potential upfront.

Look for the first half to be a high-scoring affair.

Bet on this scoring prop at BetMGM.

➕ Cristiano Ronaldo: Anytime Goalscorer (+130) at BetMGM

WAGER: 1 Unit

Ronaldo is the best player on the pitch, and when he’s in the lineup, the offense flows through him. As such, that should give him plenty of opportunities to score.

To close out the Premier League season last year, Ronaldo scored in four of the final five matches, including having a hat trick against Norwich City. He’s looking to get back on track to start this season.

Manchester United looked much better when Ronaldo came on, so it would be beneficial for the club to start him. Ronaldo missed most of the preseason due to a personal matter and is beginning to get his fitness back up.

Back Ronaldo to score his first goal of the season against Brentford.