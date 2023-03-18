Brentford vs Leicester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Brentford against Leicester in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States.

Brentford are not giving up their hopes of earning a European spot next season and they play host to relegation-threatened Leicester City in Saturday's Premier League clash.

Currently eighth and just a point off Liverpool and Brighton, the Bees will hope to build on the 2-0 win at Bournemouth in mid-week following the loss to Everton last weekend.

Now finding themselves on the edge of the drop zone, Brendan Rodgers' Foxes are reeling from five consecutive defeats in all competitions after the 3-1 loss at the hands of Chelsea.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US as well as how to stream live online.

Brentford vs Leicester City date & kick-off time

Game: Brentford vs Leicester City Date: March 18, 2023 Kick-off: 11am EDT Venue: Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford

How to watch Brentford vs Leicester City on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on Peacock Premium.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Peacock Premium

Brentford team news & squad

Keane Lewis-Potter is out for two months following knee surgery, while goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha is unavailable until after the international break due to an ankle problem.

Vitaly Janelt is also a big doubt after being taken off against Southampton on account of a knee problem, besides Mads Roerslev - who missed the win at St. Mary's - needing assessment ahead of the Leicester game.

As such, Frank Onyeka or Josh Dasilva would take to a midfield role in the event Janelt doesn't pass his fitness test.

Brentford possible XI: Raya; Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry; Jensen, Norgaard, Onyeka; Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa

Position Players Goalkeepers Raya Defenders Ajer, Pinnock, Jansson, Mee, Zanka, Henry, Hickey, Roerslev, Stevens Midfielders Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Dasilva, Onyeka, Baptiste, Ghoddos, Damsgaard Forwards Toney, Schade, Wissa, Mbeumo

Leicester City team news & squad

Victor Kristiansen and Jonny Evans are doubts for the Gtech Community Stadium clash, while Wout Faes is suspended on account of his sending-off against Chelsea.

James Justin, Youri Tielemans and Ryan Bertrand are the others to miss out Saturday's match through injuries.

Should Evans play, he is likely to take the place of suspended Faes as Rodgers is expected to revert to a four-man defence.

The former Liverpool boss may also consider Tete, Wilfred Ndidi and Jamie Vardy.

Leicester City possible XI: Ward; Pereira, Souttar, Evans, Castagne; Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy; Tete, Maddison, Barnes; Iheanacho