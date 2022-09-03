Brentford vs Leeds United: US TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Whites make the trip to face the Bees - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Premier League season continues this week as Brentford welcome Leeds United to the Gtech Community Stadium. Both teams have notched just a single loss this term, in what has been a promising campaign to date for both Thomas Frank and Jesse Marsch.

But the Bees' blowout win against Manchester United aside, it has been the Whites who have looked sharper - yet the injury to Rodrigo could prove a serious concern for the West Yorkshire outfit, who enjoyed a typically eventful final day of drama in the transfer window.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Brentford vs Leeds United Date Sep 3, 2022 Times 10:00am ET, 7:00am PT

US TV channel, live stream and how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position Brentford roster Goalkeepers Raya, Strakosha, Cox Defenders Hickey, Henry, Goode, Pinnock, Jørgensen, Mee, Jansson, Ajer, Sørensen, Roerslev, Stevens Midfielders Nørgaard, Jensen, Dasilva, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Damsgaard, Peart-Harris, Baptiste, Janelt, Bidstrup, Trevitt Forwards Canós, Wissa, Toney, Mbeumo, Dervişoğlu, Lewis-Potter

Two draws on the trot has kept Thomas Frank's side ticking over, as Brentford seek to avoid any precarious slip towards a relegation battle this term - but there is no getting away from the fact they could do with a win.

The lack of Christian Eriksen, now at Manchester United after his comeback cameo, is a hole they have not plugged in the creative engine room, and the Bees will have to discover as the season rolls on, just how they want to ensure they can keep on feeding Ivan Toney, the clear bright spark of their early campaign.

Predicted Brentford starting XI: Raya; Henry, Mee, Jorgensen, Roerslev; Jensen, Janelt, Dasilva; Lewis-Potter, Toney, Wissa.

Position Leeds roster Goalkeepers Meslier, Klaesson, Robles Defenders Ayling, Firpo, Koch, Cooper, Llorente, Dallas, Struijk, Kristensen, Hjelde, Drameh Midfielders Forshaw, Aaronson, Roca, Summerville, Harrison, Adams, Gyabi, Sinisterra, Klich Forwards Bamford, Rodrigo, Gelhardt, Greenwood, Gnonto

Another deadline day, another episode in the life of Leeds United - and once again, winger Dan James was at the centre, with the Wales international loaned to Fulham as he looks to press for minutes ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The intelligence of that decision will likely be sorely tested, even with the arrival of youthful Italy international Wilfried Gnonto, but Jesse Marsch's men - after possibly dodging a bullet in the Bamba Dieng saga - will really need to tighten their bootstraps as they aim to find a first win in three league games.

Predicted Leeds starting XI: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk; Adams, Roca; Sinisterra, Aaronson, Harrison; Bamford.

Last five results

Brentford results Leeds results Palace 1-1 Brentford (Aug 30) Brentford 1-1 Everton 1-1 Leeds (Aug 30) Brentford 1-1 Everton (Aug 27) Brighton 1-0 Leeds (Aug 27) Colchester 0-2 Brentford (Aug 23) Leeds 3-1 Barnsley (Aug 24) Fulham 3-2 Brentford (Aug 20) Leeds 3-0 Chelsea (Aug 21) Brentford 4-0 Man Utd (Aug 13) Southampton 2-2 Leeds (Aug 13)

Head-to-head