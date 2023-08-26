Brentford vs Crystal Palace: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Brentford and Crystal Palace, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brentford will take on Crystal Palace in their third Premier League match of the season. The hosts have gotten off to a good start in the league, having held Tottenham to a 2-2 draw in their season opener before beating Fulham 3-0 away from home.

Crystal Palace also started their season with a win, beating Sheffield United thanks to a goal by Odsonne Edouard. They were then beaten by a resilient Arsenal side 1-0 in their first home game of the campaign. Saturday's hosts finished 15 points ahead of Palace last season and the visitors will need to pick up wins early on in the term in order to ensure that isn't repeated this time around.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Brentford vs Crystal Palace kick-off time

Date: August 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 10 am EDT Venue: Gtech Community Stadium

The game between Brentford and Crystal Palace will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 10 am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Brentford vs Crystal Palace online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Peacock in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Brentford team news

Brentford midfielder Josh Dasilva and Shandon Baptiste will be out of action due to injuries and will miss Saturday's game.

For Palace's upcoming visit to Gtech Community Stadium, Ben Mee will also be out of the squad. However, head coach Thomas Frank has indicated that the centre-half is nearing a return to the field.

Brentford predicted XI: Flekken; Hickey, Collins, Pinnock, Henry; Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen; Mbeumo, Wissa, Schade.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Flekken, Strakosha, Belcombe Defenders: Collins, Ajer, Pinnock, Bech Sorensen, Mee, Zanka, Goode, Henry, Hickey, Roerslev Midfielders: Janelt, Norgaard, Dasilva, Onyeka, Baptiste, Perat-Harris, Yarmolyuk, Wissa, Damsgarrd Forwards: Lewis-Potter, Mbeumo, Schade, Canos

Crystal Palace team news

Roy Hodgson had earlier noted that the 19-year-old Brazilian Matheus Franca has been sidelined since joining the Eagles due to a stress injury and is waiting for a follow-up scan.

In his pre-Brentford press conference, Hodgson elaborated on this, stating that there isn't an exact timeframe for França's return because he requires another scan. T

Will Hughes, who sustained an injury during pre-season, is improving and making good progress along with fellow injured teammate Michael Olise.

Jean-Philippe Mateta is expected to be ready for selection against Brentford, having missed Monday's match due to a knee problem.

Predicted Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Lerma, Doucoure, Eze; Ayew, Edouard, Schlupp.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Johnstone, Guaita, Whitworth Defenders: Guehi, Andersen, Richards, Ferguson, Tomkins, Mitchell, Clyne, Ward Midfielders: Doucoure, Lerma, Riedewald, Ahamada, Schlupp, Eze, Ebiowei, Rak-Sakyi Forwards: Edouard, Mateta, Ayew

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition February 2023 Brentford 1 - 1 Crystal Palace Premier League August 2022 Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Brentford Premier League February 2022 Brentford 0 - 0 Crystal Palace Premier League August 2021 Crystal Palace 0 - 0 Brentford Premier League August 2014 Brentford 3 - 2 Crystal Palace Friendly

Useful links