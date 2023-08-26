Brentford vs Crystal Palace: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Brentford will take on Crystal Palace in their third Premier League match of the season. The hosts have gotten off to a good start in the league, having held Tottenham to a 2-2 draw in their season opener before beating Fulham 3-0 away from home.
Crystal Palace also started their season with a win, beating Sheffield United thanks to a goal by Odsonne Edouard. They were then beaten by a resilient Arsenal side 1-0 in their first home game of the campaign. Saturday's hosts finished 15 points ahead of Palace last season and the visitors will need to pick up wins early on in the term in order to ensure that isn't repeated this time around.
Brentford vs Crystal Palace kick-off time
|Date:
|August 26, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|10 am EDT
|Venue:
|Gtech Community Stadium
The game between Brentford and Crystal Palace will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 10 am EDT for fans in the US.
How to watch Brentford vs Crystal Palace online - TV channels & live streams
The fixture will be shown live on Peacock in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Brentford team news
Brentford midfielder Josh Dasilva and Shandon Baptiste will be out of action due to injuries and will miss Saturday's game.
For Palace's upcoming visit to Gtech Community Stadium, Ben Mee will also be out of the squad. However, head coach Thomas Frank has indicated that the centre-half is nearing a return to the field.
Brentford predicted XI: Flekken; Hickey, Collins, Pinnock, Henry; Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen; Mbeumo, Wissa, Schade.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Flekken, Strakosha, Belcombe
|Defenders:
|Collins, Ajer, Pinnock, Bech Sorensen, Mee, Zanka, Goode, Henry, Hickey, Roerslev
|Midfielders:
|Janelt, Norgaard, Dasilva, Onyeka, Baptiste, Perat-Harris, Yarmolyuk, Wissa, Damsgarrd
|Forwards:
|Lewis-Potter, Mbeumo, Schade, Canos
Crystal Palace team news
Roy Hodgson had earlier noted that the 19-year-old Brazilian Matheus Franca has been sidelined since joining the Eagles due to a stress injury and is waiting for a follow-up scan.
In his pre-Brentford press conference, Hodgson elaborated on this, stating that there isn't an exact timeframe for França's return because he requires another scan. T
Will Hughes, who sustained an injury during pre-season, is improving and making good progress along with fellow injured teammate Michael Olise.
Jean-Philippe Mateta is expected to be ready for selection against Brentford, having missed Monday's match due to a knee problem.
Predicted Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Lerma, Doucoure, Eze; Ayew, Edouard, Schlupp.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Johnstone, Guaita, Whitworth
|Defenders:
|Guehi, Andersen, Richards, Ferguson, Tomkins, Mitchell, Clyne, Ward
|Midfielders:
|Doucoure, Lerma, Riedewald, Ahamada, Schlupp, Eze, Ebiowei, Rak-Sakyi
|Forwards:
|Edouard, Mateta, Ayew
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|February 2023
|Brentford 1 - 1 Crystal Palace
|Premier League
|August 2022
|Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Brentford
|Premier League
|February 2022
|Brentford 0 - 0 Crystal Palace
|Premier League
|August 2021
|Crystal Palace 0 - 0 Brentford
|Premier League
|August 2014
|Brentford 3 - 2 Crystal Palace
|Friendly
