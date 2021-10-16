Brentford vs Chelsea: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Chelsea will look to further cement their place atop the Premier League summit when they make the trip to high-flying new boys Brentford at Brentford Community Stadium this weekend.

The Blues got back to winning ways just before the international break after a slight wobble, but they face a potential banana-skin against the freshly-promoted Bees.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of team news and more.

Games Brentford vs Chelsea Date October 16, 2021 Times 12:30pm ET, 9:30am PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Brentford roster Goalkeepers Raya, Fernandez Defenders Thompson, Henry, Goode, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Jorgensen, Jeanvier, Sorensen, Roerslev, Radic, Stevens, Gordon Midfielders Norgaard, Jensen, Da Silva, Wissa, Onyeka, Mbeumo, Fosu-Henry, Peat-Harris, Baptiste, Janelt, Bidstrup, Zamburek, Haygarth Forwards Canos, Forss, Ghoddos, Toney

There's nearly always one Premier League new boy that throws caution to the wind to emerge as the surprise package of the new campaign, and Thomas Frank's Bees have done just that this term.

Seventh heading into the weekend, they'll hope to maintain this early rush in the race for Europe - but they face arguably their toughest test of the season yet in their visitors.

Predicted Brentford starting XI: Raya; Jorgensen, Jansson, Pinnock; Canos, Baptiste, Norgaard, Onyeka, Henry; Mbeumo, Toney.

Position Chelsea roster Goalkeepers Kepa, Bettinelli, Mendy, Bergstrom Defenders Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Chalobah, Chilwell, James, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Mbuyamba Midfielders Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Barkley, Mount, Ziyech, Havertz Forwards Lukaku, Werner, Hudson-Odoi

Defeats to Manchester City and Juventus in quick succession have popped the balloon of expectation at Stamford Bridge somewhat - but there is no denying that Thomas Tuchel's side remain among the heavy favourites to take the Premier League crown.

Chelsea do have absences in defence to contend with, but will hope to have the firepower to overcome any concerns at the back.

Predicted Chelsea starting XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Christensen; James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell; Mount, Havertz; Lukaku.

Last five results

Brentford results Chelsea results West Ham United 1-2 Brentford (Oct 3) Chelsea 3-1 Southampton (Oct 3) Brentford 3-3 Liverpool (Sep 25) Juventus 1-0 Chelsea (Sep 29) Brentford 7-0 Oldham Athletic (Sep 21) Chelsea 0-1 Manchester City (Sep 25) Wolves 0-2 Brentford (Sep 18) Chelsea 1 (4)-(3) 1 Aston Villa (Sep 22) Brentford 0-1 Brighton (Sep 11) Tottenham 0-3 Chelsea (Sep 19)

Head-to-head