Brentford vs Burnley: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Brentford can give their hopes of a Premier League future a shot in the arm at the expense of fellow relegation rivals Burnley when the pair meet at Brentford Community Stadium this weekend.

The Bees have not beaten the Clarets across a clutch of meetings since the turn of the century - but they'll know that a win will bolster their own survival prospects at the expense of their visitors

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Brentford vs Burnley Date March 12, 2022 Times 10am ET, 7am PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Brentford roster Goalkeepers Raya, Gunnarsson, Cox, Lossl Defenders Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Jorgensen, Sorrensen, Roerslev, Stevens Midfielders Norgaard, Jensen, Dasilva, Onyeka, Mbeumo, Eriksen, Fosu-Henry, Peart-Harris, Baptiste, Janelt, Maghoma, Haygarth, Fernandez Forwards Canos, Wissa, Ghoddos, Toney, Young-Coombes

After a fine start to life back in the top flight following a seven-decade absence, the Bees have faltered over recent months to find themselves sucked towards the battle to avoid the bottom three.

But Thomas Frank has finally got his potential ace in the pack into action in the shape of Christian Eriksen - and the Denmark star's potential is already showing improvements with a helping hand in victory over Norwich last time out.

Predicted Brentford starting XI: Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Henry; Mbeumo, Janelt, Norgaard, Eriksen, Canos; Toney.

Position Burnley roster Goalkeepers Pope, Hennessey, Norris, Waller Defenders Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Roberts, Collins, Pieters, Bardsley, Long, Thomas, Richards, Dodgson Midfielders Cork, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, McNeil, Stephens, Lennon, Westwood Forwards Weghorst, Barnes, Rodriguez, Cornet, Vydra

Since they stunned Tottenham to nab a vital three points, the Clarets have seized just one from a possible nine, shipping four goals against a rampant Chelsea last time out.

With the towering Wout Weghorst up front, however, Sean Dyche will know that he has the talent among his squad to see them pull through and escape - though they need the wins to start flowing and fast.

Predicted Burnley starting XI: Pope; Roberts, Collins, Tarkowski, Taylor; Lennon, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Rodriguez, Weghorst.

Last five results

Brentford results Burnley results Norwich 1-3 Brentford (Mar 5) Burnley 0-4 Chelsea (Mar 5) Brentford 0-2 Newcastle (Feb 26) Burnley 0-2 Leicester (Mar 2) Arsenal 2-1 Brentford (Feb 19) Crystal Palace 1-1 Burnley (Feb 26) Brentford 0-0 Crystal Palace (Feb 12) Burnley 1-0 Tottenham (Feb 23) Man City 2-0 Brentford (Feb 9) Brighton 0-3 Burnley (Feb 19)

Head-to-head