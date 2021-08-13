Brentford vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Gunners bring the curtain up on a new campaign with a trip to the Bees, in their first season back in the top flight for almost 75 years

Arsenal will look to kick off the 2021-22 Premier League season as they mean to go on, when they travel to face newly-promoted Brentford.

Watch Brentford vs Arsenal on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

The Gunners will bring the curtain up on a new campaign with a trip to the Bees, who are looking to make the most of their first season back in the top flight for almost 75 years.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Brentford vs Arsenal Date August 13, 2021 Times 3pm ET, 12pm PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Premier League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream NBCSN fubo TV (7-day free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position Brentford roster Goalkeepers Raya, Gunnarsson Defenders Thompson, Henry, Goode, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Jeanvier, Sorensen, Roerslev, Stevens, Gordon, Radic Midfielders Norgaard, Jensen, Onyeka, Dasilva, Ghoddos, Peart-Harris, Baptiste, Janelt, Bidstrup, Zamburek Forwards Canos, Forss, Wissa, Toney, Mbeumo, Dervisoglu, Fosu, Haygarth, Valencia

It's been nearly three-quarters of a century since the Bees were last at the high table of English football, but under Thomas Frank they have more than earned a shot back at the big time.

They have managed to keep the core of their Championship play off-winning squad together while adding talents such as Celtic's Kristoffer Ajer and Lorient's Yoane Wissa to their ranks - and they'll back themselves to deliver an early upset on opening day.

Predicted Brentford starting XI: Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock; Roerslev, Norgaard, Baptiste, Henry; Mbeumo, Toney, Forss.

Arsenal roster Goalkeepers Leno, Runarsson, Okonkwo Defenders Bellerin, Tierney, White, Gabriel, Holding, Cedric, Tavares, Chambers, Mari, Kolasinac Midfielders Partey, Smith Rowe, Torreira, Maitland-Niles, Sambi, Elneny, Willock, Xhaka Forwards Saka, Lacazette, Willian, Aubameyang, Pepe, Nelson, Balogun, Nketiah, Martinelli

Last season's failure to qualify for Europe left a dark mark over the Emirates Stadium, - but Mikel Arteta has looked to reshape their fortunes accordingly, with a clutch of new arrivals.

In ex-Brighton defender Ben White, they have shored up their defence - and with Euro 2020 starlet Bukayo Saka at the forefront of a versatile attack, they'll hope to improve on last season's goal haul of 55, their lowest since 1996.

Predicted Arsenal starting XI: Leno; Chambers, White, Mari, Tierney; Lokonga, Xhaka; Saka, Smith Rowe, Lacazette; Aubameyang.

Last five results

Brentford results Arsenal results Brentford 2-1 Valencia (Aug 7) Tottenham 1-0 Arsenal (Aug 8) Brentford 0-1 West Ham United (Jul 31) Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea (Aug 1) Manchester United 2-2 Brentford (Jul 28) Arsenal 4-1 Watford (Jul 28) Watford 1-3 Brentford (Jul 24) Arsenal 4-1 Millwall (Jul 24) Boreham Wood 0-2 Brentford (Jul 20) Rangers 2-2 Arsenal (Jul 17)

Head-to-head