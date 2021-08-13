Brentford vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Arsenal will look to kick off the 2021-22 Premier League season as they mean to go on, when they travel to face newly-promoted Brentford.
Watch Brentford vs Arsenal on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
The Gunners will bring the curtain up on a new campaign with a trip to the Bees, who are looking to make the most of their first season back in the top flight for almost 75 years.
Editors' Picks
- Messi and Ramos: From bitter rivals at Barcelona and Real Madrid to PSG team-mates
- Chelsea's new king: Lukaku finally ready to inherit Drogba's throne
- Ideal for Tuchel and Werner: Why Lukaku is Chelsea's perfect striker
- All Of US: The U.S. Women's Soccer Show - Goal launches new USWNT podcast ahead of the Olympic Games
Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Brentford vs Arsenal
|Date
|August 13, 2021
|Times
|3pm ET, 12pm PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), Premier League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|NBCSN
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Brentford roster
|Goalkeepers
|Raya, Gunnarsson
|Defenders
|Thompson, Henry, Goode, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Jeanvier, Sorensen, Roerslev, Stevens, Gordon, Radic
|Midfielders
|Norgaard, Jensen, Onyeka, Dasilva, Ghoddos, Peart-Harris, Baptiste, Janelt, Bidstrup, Zamburek
|Forwards
|Canos, Forss, Wissa, Toney, Mbeumo, Dervisoglu, Fosu, Haygarth, Valencia
It's been nearly three-quarters of a century since the Bees were last at the high table of English football, but under Thomas Frank they have more than earned a shot back at the big time.
They have managed to keep the core of their Championship play off-winning squad together while adding talents such as Celtic's Kristoffer Ajer and Lorient's Yoane Wissa to their ranks - and they'll back themselves to deliver an early upset on opening day.
Predicted Brentford starting XI: Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock; Roerslev, Norgaard, Baptiste, Henry; Mbeumo, Toney, Forss.
|Arsenal roster
|Goalkeepers
|Leno, Runarsson, Okonkwo
|Defenders
|Bellerin, Tierney, White, Gabriel, Holding, Cedric, Tavares, Chambers, Mari, Kolasinac
|Midfielders
|Partey, Smith Rowe, Torreira, Maitland-Niles, Sambi, Elneny, Willock, Xhaka
|Forwards
|Saka, Lacazette, Willian, Aubameyang, Pepe, Nelson, Balogun, Nketiah, Martinelli
Last season's failure to qualify for Europe left a dark mark over the Emirates Stadium, - but Mikel Arteta has looked to reshape their fortunes accordingly, with a clutch of new arrivals.
In ex-Brighton defender Ben White, they have shored up their defence - and with Euro 2020 starlet Bukayo Saka at the forefront of a versatile attack, they'll hope to improve on last season's goal haul of 55, their lowest since 1996.
Predicted Arsenal starting XI: Leno; Chambers, White, Mari, Tierney; Lokonga, Xhaka; Saka, Smith Rowe, Lacazette; Aubameyang.
Last five results
|Brentford results
|Arsenal results
|Brentford 2-1 Valencia (Aug 7)
|Tottenham 1-0 Arsenal (Aug 8)
|Brentford 0-1 West Ham United (Jul 31)
|Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea (Aug 1)
|Manchester United 2-2 Brentford (Jul 28)
|Arsenal 4-1 Watford (Jul 28)
|Watford 1-3 Brentford (Jul 24)
|Arsenal 4-1 Millwall (Jul 24)
|Boreham Wood 0-2 Brentford (Jul 20)
|Rangers 2-2 Arsenal (Jul 17)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|9/26/2018
|Arsenal 3-1 Brentford
|5/26/1947
|Brentford 0-1 Arsenal
|9/12/1946
|Arsenal 2-2 Brentford
|6/5/1939
|Arsenal 2-0 Brentford
|9/8/1938
|Brentford 1-0 Arsenal