Brentford star Benrahma comments on Arsenal and Chelsea interest ahead of play-off final

The Algeria winger is attracting interest from Premier League clubs after his impressive form in the Championship this campaign

star Said Benrahma said he is focused on helping his team win the Championship play-off final and not thinking about reported interest from Premier League clubs.

The playmaker is said to be on and transfer radars, thanks to his standout performances in the second division this campaign.

He is on the verge of helping Brentford gain promotion to the Premier League with his contribution of 17 goals and nine assists in 45 league appearances.

The Bees battle in the play-off final on Tuesday night at Wembley Stadium and the 24-year-old has disclosed that his mind is on helping the Bees earn the last qualification ticket to the English top flight not the rumours around his future,

"I'm not thinking about that at all at the moment,” Benrahma told Sky Sports News ahead of the final showdown. "I'm trying to put that to one side because I have a mission here, with a season to finish and a final to play.

"I'm on a mission for Brentford and I'm trying to do everything to help the club clinch promotion."

Benrahma moved to Griffin Park from club OFC Nice in 2018, and his current deal at the club expires in June 2022. He has proved himself in the second division this term, and credited coach Thomas Frank for the club’s dominant performances and their rise in the Championship.

Brentford last played in the English top-flight in the 1946–47 season and the North African has claimed that Frank's motivation has played a big role for them.

"Thomas Frank has been important for us throughout the season," he continued. "He managed to motivate us and he communicates with us so much.

"That really helped us and he was able to find the right words for us to give 100 per cent. I think that was a big factor for us."