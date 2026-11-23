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Keane Lewis-Potter struck twice in the space of two first-half minutes as Brentford thrashed 10-man Everton 4-0 at the Gtech Community Stadium on Monday night. Everton captain James Tarkowski was sent off after a VAR review and will now miss the Merseyside derby, while Jack Grealish returned to the matchday squad for the first time since being dropped for a breach of discipline.

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Lewis-Potter strikes twice in two minutes

Two deflected goals from Lewis-Potter ruined David Moyes' record 593rd game as Everton manager. He was played into space by Jaidon Anthony in the 23rd minute, and his shot looped off Jarrad Branthwaite and over Jordan Pickford.

Two minutes later, Lewis-Potter struck again after Everton failed to clear a free-kick, with his effort deflecting in off Thierno Barry. Brentford captain Vitaly Janelt fired a stunning 67th-minute strike into the top corner from at least 25 yards, before substitute Fabio Carvalho bundled in a fourth in stoppage time on his return from injury.

Tarkowski sees red after VAR review

Everton's night got worse in the 40th minute. Referee Craig Pawson initially booked Tarkowski for a high follow-through on Yehor Yarmoliuk, but upgraded the booking to a red card after a VAR review.

Announcing the decision to the crowd, Pawson said Everton's No.6 had committed "a challenge that endangers his opponent's safety, making contact with the studs onto the shin". The suspension means Tarkowski will miss the Merseyside derby against Liverpool, and Everton were forced to reshuffle, with Jake O'Brien moving into central defence and Merlin Rohl dropping to right-back.

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Grealish back in the Everton squad

Grealish was named on the bench for the first time since being dropped for skipping training before the Carabao Cup tie with Newcastle. The on-loan Manchester City winger came on at half-time for his first minutes since the 2-0 home defeat to Chelsea on October 17, and gave the visitors some momentum.

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He returned in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Derby during the international break, then apologised to supporters on Instagram. "I want to apologise to the fans and everyone at the club for not being able to help the team the last few weeks," he wrote.

Everton turn attention to derby

Defeat ends Everton's strong run of three wins in four league matches, and the Toffees slip to ninth in the table, one point behind sixth-placed Brentford. Prime Minister Andy Burnham, a devoted Everton supporter, watched from the stands, and Moyes must now prepare for the Merseyside derby without his captain.

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Keith Andrews' side now visit Old Trafford before hosting Arsenal and Manchester City within four days.