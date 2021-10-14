Brazil vs Uruguay: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Brazil will look to continue its unbeaten run in World Cup qualifying when it hosts Uruguay at Arena de Amazonia on Thursday.

Uruguay has not beaten Brazil in 20 years, with its last victory over the Selecao coming way back in July 2001.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Brazil roster Goalkeepers Alisson, Ederson, Weverton Defenders Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Militao, Emerson, Verissimo, Arana Midfielders Lucas Paqueta, Fred, Everton Ribeiro, Fabinho, Douglas Luiz, Gerson, Edenilson Forwards Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Barbosa, Vinicius Jr, Antony, Raphinha, Arthur Cabral

Brazil had won every single one of its qualifiers before this international break and was held to a 0-0 draw by Colombia on Sunday.

It will look to bounce back with a win against Uruguay which will move it one step closer to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Eder Militao is a doubt for the match and could be replaced by Thiago Silva in defence.

Predicted Brazil starting XI: Alisson; Danilo, Silva, Marquinhos, Sandro; Fred, Fabinho; Raphinha, Neymar, Paqueta; Barbosa.

Position Uruguay roster Goalkeepers Muslera, Campana, Rochet Defenders Gimenez, Godin, Araujo, Gonzalez, Vina, Coates, Piquerez, Caceres Midfielders Vecino, Bentancur, de la Cruz, Nandez, De Arrascaeta, Pereiro, Torreira, Valverde, Gorriaran Forwards Suarez, Rodriguez, Nunes, Torres, Cavani, Martinez

Uruguay needs a positive result to stay in an automatic qualification spot for Qatar, especially after a 3-0 loss to Argentina at the weekend.

It has picked up just one point from this international break and finds itself sitting in fourth in the table after 11 games.

Rodrigo Bentancur should return to the starting XI following his suspension, but Jose Maria Gimenez has had to pull out through injury.

Predicted Uruguay starting XI: Muslera; Nandez, Godin, Araujo, Vina; Bentancur, Vecino, Valverde; De la Cruz, Suarez, Rodriguez.

Last five results

Brazil results Uruguay results Colombia 0-0 Brazil (Oct 10) Argentina 3-0 Uruguay (Oct 10) Venezuela 1-3 Brazil (Oct 8) Uruguay 0-0 Colombia (Oct 8) Brazil 2-0 Peru (Sep 9) Uruguay 1-0 Ecuador (Sep 9) Chile 0-1 Brazil (Sep 2) Uruguay 4-2 Bolivia (Sep 5) Argentina 1-0 Brazil (Jul 10) Peru 1-1 Uruguay (Sep 3)

Head-to-head