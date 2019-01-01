Brazil vs Paraguay: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Tite's side are seeking a place in the semi-finals but have a history of coming unstuck against this rival in recent Copa America tournaments

play in the first Copa America quarter-final at Alegre’s Arena do Gremio on Friday.

The tournament finally seemed to catch light for the host nation in their final group stage match against , with goals from Casemiro, Roberto Firmino, Soares, Dani Alves and Willian propelling them to a fine 5-0 win.

Paraguay, meanwhile, have reached the last eight without winning a game – draws against and sufficient to guide them through as one of the best-ranked third placed sides.

Eduardo Berizzo’s men will have to raise their game significantly if they are to cause an upset.

Game Brazil vs Paraguay Date Thursday, June 27 Time 1:30am BST / 8:30pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream Globo TV Internacional / UNIVERSO fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on Premier Sports 1 and can be streamed via Premier Player HD.

UK TV channel Online stream Premier Sports 1 Premier Player HD

Squads & Team News