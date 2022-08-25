Brazil vs Japan: US TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it
The 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup continues on Thursday with Brazil and Japan meeting in the first semi-final match-up.
The latter are the reigning champions and are out to defend their crown, but they face a tough test against their South American foes, perennial winners across multiple levels of football.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
US TV channel, live stream and how to watch
In the United States (US), FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Team news and rosters
|Position
|Brazil roster
|Goalkeepers
|Gabi Barbieri, Amanda, Yanne
|Defenders
|Bruninha, Tarciane, Lauren, Ana Clara, Pati Maldaner, Sassá, Ravena
|Midfielders
|Cris. Luany, Yaya, Analuyza, Kaylaine, Gi Fernandes, Levis
|Forwards
|Priscila, Aline, Mileninha, Dudinha
A second-place group stage finish on goal difference certainly does not appear to have checked Brazil's momentum, with the South American outfit impressing at this tournament.
A narrow victory over Colombia has set them up with a mouthwatering semi-final tie - and they'll hope to upset the slender odds against them to reach the showpiece game.
Predicted Brazil starting XI: Gabi Barbieri; Bruninha, Tarciane, Lauren, Ana Clara; Cris. Luany, Yaya, Analuyza; Priscila, Aline.
|Position
|Japan roster
|Goalkeepers
|Fukuda, Oba, Noda
|Defenders
|Nishino, Nagae, Ishikawa, Hayashi, Sugisawa, Tabata, Koyama
|Midfielders
|Oyama, Iwasaki, Matsukubo, Amano, Yoshida, Watanabe
Forwards
|Yamamoto, Fujino, Hamano, Shimada, Hijikata
Seeking to defend their title, Japan were forced to come through a penalty shootout at the tail-end of their quarter-final to get here.
But with the last-eight in the rearview mirror, they will hope they can kick on to more silverware in Costa Rica.
Predicted Japan starting XI: Noda; Tabata, Ishikawa, Nishino, Koyama, Fujino, Oyama, Amano, Yoshida, Hamano, Matsukubo.
Last five results
|Brazil results
|Japan results
|Colombia 0-1 Brazil (Aug 20)
|Japan 3 (5)-(3) 3 France (Aug 21)
|Brazil 5-0 Costa Rica (Aug 16)
|United States 1-3 Japan (Aug 17)
|Brazil 2-0 Australia (Aug 13)
|Japan 2-0 Ghana (Aug 14)
|Spain 0-0 Brazil (Aug 10)
|Japan 1-0 Netherlands (Aug 11)
|Brazil 1-0 Venezuela (Apr 24)
|North Korea 1-2 Japan (Nov 9 2019)