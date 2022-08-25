Brazil vs Japan: US TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The final group stage match is here for the two titans - here's everything you need to know

The 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup continues on Thursday with Brazil and Japan meeting in the first semi-final match-up.

Watch Brazil vs Japan on fuboTV (Start with a free trial)

The latter are the reigning champions and are out to defend their crown, but they face a tough test against their South American foes, perennial winners across multiple levels of football.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Brazil vs Japan Date Aug 25, 2022 Times 10:00pm ET, 7:00pm PT

US TV channel, live stream and how to watch

In the United States (US), FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream FOX Sports 1 fubo TV (start with a free trial)

Team news and rosters

Position Brazil roster Goalkeepers Gabi Barbieri, Amanda, Yanne Defenders Bruninha, Tarciane, Lauren, Ana Clara, Pati Maldaner, Sassá, Ravena Midfielders Cris. Luany, Yaya, Analuyza, Kaylaine, Gi Fernandes, Levis Forwards Priscila, Aline, Mileninha, Dudinha

A second-place group stage finish on goal difference certainly does not appear to have checked Brazil's momentum, with the South American outfit impressing at this tournament.

A narrow victory over Colombia has set them up with a mouthwatering semi-final tie - and they'll hope to upset the slender odds against them to reach the showpiece game.

Predicted Brazil starting XI: Gabi Barbieri; Bruninha, Tarciane, Lauren, Ana Clara; Cris. Luany, Yaya, Analuyza; Priscila, Aline.

Position Japan roster Goalkeepers Fukuda, Oba, Noda Defenders Nishino, Nagae, Ishikawa, Hayashi, Sugisawa, Tabata, Koyama Midfielders Oyama, Iwasaki, Matsukubo, Amano, Yoshida, Watanabe Forwards Yamamoto, Fujino, Hamano, Shimada, Hijikata

Seeking to defend their title, Japan were forced to come through a penalty shootout at the tail-end of their quarter-final to get here.

But with the last-eight in the rearview mirror, they will hope they can kick on to more silverware in Costa Rica.

Predicted Japan starting XI: Noda; Tabata, Ishikawa, Nishino, Koyama, Fujino, Oyama, Amano, Yoshida, Hamano, Matsukubo.

