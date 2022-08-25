Brazil vs Japan: US TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Andrew Steel|
Japan U20 womenGetty
Brazil U20 vs Japan U20Brazil U20Japan U20

The final group stage match is here for the two titans - here's everything you need to know

The 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup continues on Thursday with Brazil and Japan meeting in the first semi-final match-up.

The latter are the reigning champions and are out to defend their crown, but they face a tough test against their South American foes, perennial winners across multiple levels of football.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Brazil vs Japan
Date Aug 25, 2022
Times 10:00pm ET, 7:00pm PT
US TV channel, live stream and how to watch

US TV channelOnline stream
Team news and rosters

PositionBrazil roster
Goalkeepers Gabi Barbieri, Amanda, Yanne
Defenders Bruninha, Tarciane, Lauren, Ana Clara, Pati Maldaner, Sassá, Ravena
Midfielders Cris. Luany, Yaya, Analuyza, Kaylaine, Gi Fernandes, Levis
Forwards Priscila, Aline, Mileninha, Dudinha

A second-place group stage finish on goal difference certainly does not appear to have checked Brazil's momentum, with the South American outfit impressing at this tournament.

A narrow victory over Colombia has set them up with a mouthwatering semi-final tie - and they'll hope to upset the slender odds against them to reach the showpiece game.

Predicted Brazil starting XI: Gabi Barbieri; Bruninha, Tarciane, Lauren, Ana Clara; Cris. Luany, Yaya, Analuyza; Priscila, Aline.

PositionJapan roster
Goalkeepers Fukuda, Oba, Noda
Defenders Nishino, Nagae, Ishikawa, Hayashi, Sugisawa, Tabata, Koyama
Midfielders Oyama, Iwasaki, Matsukubo, Amano, Yoshida, Watanabe

Forwards

Yamamoto, Fujino, Hamano, Shimada, Hijikata

Seeking to defend their title, Japan were forced to come through a penalty shootout at the tail-end of their quarter-final to get here.

But with the last-eight in the rearview mirror, they will hope they can kick on to more silverware in Costa Rica.

Predicted Japan starting XI: Noda; Tabata, Ishikawa, Nishino, Koyama, Fujino, Oyama, Amano, Yoshida, Hamano, Matsukubo.

Last five results

Brazil resultsJapan results
Colombia 0-1 Brazil (Aug 20)Japan 3 (5)-(3) 3 France (Aug 21)
Brazil 5-0 Costa Rica (Aug 16)United States 1-3 Japan (Aug 17)
Brazil 2-0 Australia (Aug 13) Japan 2-0 Ghana (Aug 14)
Spain 0-0 Brazil (Aug 10) Japan 1-0 Netherlands (Aug 11)
Brazil 1-0 Venezuela (Apr 24)North Korea 1-2 Japan (Nov 9 2019)