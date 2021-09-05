Brazil vs Argentina: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

South America's two biggest sides meet in World Cup qualifying on Sunday

Brazil takes on Argentina in a repeat of the 2021 Copa America final, hoping for a different result than the last time the teams met.

A 1-0 win for Argentina saw it win the tournament, but Brazil has a commanding lead in World Cup qualifying after a strong start in South America.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Brazil vs Argentina Date September 5, 2021 Times 3pm ET, 12pm PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Brazil roster Goalkeepers Weverton, Everson, Santos Defenders Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Miranda, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Militao, Arana, Verissimo Midfielders Casemiro, Paqueta, Everton Ribeiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Edenilson, Gerson Forwards Neymar, Hulk, Gabriel Barbosa, Vinicius Jr, Cunha

Brazil restarted its World Cup qualifying campaign with a 1-0 win over Chile thanks to a goal from Everton Ribeiro, staying six points clear at the top of the CONMEBOL standings.

The game against Argentina will likely be more of a challenge, especially with many key players absent due to the coronavirus restrictions in the United Kingdom.

Premier League players have not joined up with the squad, meaning the likes of Alisson, Ederson, Thiago Silva, Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Jesus are all absent.

Predicted Brazil starting XI: Weverton; Danilo, Militao, Marquinhos, Sandro; Ribeiro, Casemiro, Guimaraes, Vinicius; Barbosa, Neymar.

Position Argentina roster Goalkeepers Rulli, Musso, E. Martinez, Armani Defenders Martinez Quarta, Tagliafico, Montiel, Molina, Pezzella, Acuna, Otamendi, Foyth, Romero, Lisandro Martinez Midfielders De Paul, A. Correa, Di Maria, Dominguez, Palacios, Gomez, Rodriguez, Lo Celso, Paredes, Buendia Forwards Messi, Gonzalez, J. Correa, Dybala, Lautaro Martinez, Alvarez

Lionel Messi failed to score in Argentina's 3-1 win over Venezuela, meaning he still needs one goal to match Pele as the highest-scoring South American player ever.

Argentina have been able to call up their Premier League stars, with Emiliano Martinez likely to continue in goal and Giovani Lo Celso set to feature in midfield.

Lionel Scaloni's side currently sit second and look in a comfortable position to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Predicted Argentina starting XI: E. Martinez; Molina, Pezzella, Otamendi, Acuna; De Paul, Rodriguez, Lo Celso; Di Maria, Messi, Lautato Martinez.

Last five results

Brazil results Argentina results Chile 0-1 Brazil (Sep 2) Venezuela 1-3 Argentina (Sep 2) Brazil 0-1 Argentina (Jul 10) Argentina 1-0 Brazil (Jul 10) Brazil 1-0 Peru (Jul 5) Argentina 1-1 (3-2 pens) Colombia (Jul 6) Brazil 1-0 Chile (Jul 2) Argentina 3-0 Ecuador (Jul 3) Brazil 1-1 Ecuador (Jun 27) Bolivia 1-4 Argentina (Jun 28)

Head-to-head