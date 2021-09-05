Brazil vs Argentina: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Brazil takes on Argentina in a repeat of the 2021 Copa America final, hoping for a different result than the last time the teams met.
Watch Brazil vs Argentina on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
A 1-0 win for Argentina saw it win the tournament, but Brazil has a commanding lead in World Cup qualifying after a strong start in South America.
Editors' Picks
Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Brazil vs Argentina
|Date
|September 5, 2021
|Times
|3pm ET, 12pm PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|fubo Sports Networks
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Brazil roster
|Goalkeepers
|Weverton, Everson, Santos
|Defenders
|Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Miranda, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Militao, Arana, Verissimo
|Midfielders
|Casemiro, Paqueta, Everton Ribeiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Edenilson, Gerson
|Forwards
|Neymar, Hulk, Gabriel Barbosa, Vinicius Jr, Cunha
Brazil restarted its World Cup qualifying campaign with a 1-0 win over Chile thanks to a goal from Everton Ribeiro, staying six points clear at the top of the CONMEBOL standings.
The game against Argentina will likely be more of a challenge, especially with many key players absent due to the coronavirus restrictions in the United Kingdom.
Premier League players have not joined up with the squad, meaning the likes of Alisson, Ederson, Thiago Silva, Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Jesus are all absent.
Predicted Brazil starting XI: Weverton; Danilo, Militao, Marquinhos, Sandro; Ribeiro, Casemiro, Guimaraes, Vinicius; Barbosa, Neymar.
|Position
|Argentina roster
|Goalkeepers
|Rulli, Musso, E. Martinez, Armani
|Defenders
|Martinez Quarta, Tagliafico, Montiel, Molina, Pezzella, Acuna, Otamendi, Foyth, Romero, Lisandro Martinez
|Midfielders
|De Paul, A. Correa, Di Maria, Dominguez, Palacios, Gomez, Rodriguez, Lo Celso, Paredes, Buendia
|Forwards
|Messi, Gonzalez, J. Correa, Dybala, Lautaro Martinez, Alvarez
Lionel Messi failed to score in Argentina's 3-1 win over Venezuela, meaning he still needs one goal to match Pele as the highest-scoring South American player ever.
Argentina have been able to call up their Premier League stars, with Emiliano Martinez likely to continue in goal and Giovani Lo Celso set to feature in midfield.
Lionel Scaloni's side currently sit second and look in a comfortable position to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.
Predicted Argentina starting XI: E. Martinez; Molina, Pezzella, Otamendi, Acuna; De Paul, Rodriguez, Lo Celso; Di Maria, Messi, Lautato Martinez.
Last five results
|Brazil results
|Argentina results
|Chile 0-1 Brazil (Sep 2)
|Venezuela 1-3 Argentina (Sep 2)
|Brazil 0-1 Argentina (Jul 10)
|Argentina 1-0 Brazil (Jul 10)
|Brazil 1-0 Peru (Jul 5)
|Argentina 1-1 (3-2 pens) Colombia (Jul 6)
|Brazil 1-0 Chile (Jul 2)
|Argentina 3-0 Ecuador (Jul 3)
|Brazil 1-1 Ecuador (Jun 27)
|Bolivia 1-4 Argentina (Jun 28)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|10/07/2021
|Brazil 0-1 Argentina
|11/15/2019
|Brazil 0-1 Argentina
|07/02/2019
|Brazil 2-0 Argentina
|10/16/2018
|Argentina 0-1 Brazil
|06/09/2017
|Brazil 0-1 Argentina