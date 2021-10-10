Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro barred from Santos vs Gremio due to vaccination status

Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro has claimed he was denied entry to the Santos vs Gremio match on Sunday.

He questioned why he needed to be vaccinated - a stance in line with his scepticism toward immunisation shots.

Bolsonaro has been spending time in Sao Paulo while on vacation, and he was previously fined for not wearing a mask in an area where facial coverings are required.

What has been said?

"Why [should I have] a card, a vaccination passport?" Bolsonaro said (via Metropoles ). "I just wanted to watch the Santos match and I was told I had to be vaccinated, why? I have more antibodies than whoever took the vaccines."

Context for Santos decision

As Brazil has just started to welcome fans back to football stadiums, most clubs and states are still demanding several health safety measures. and at Vila Belmiro, for example, only fans bearing a complete vaccinal record for Covid-19 (single or double doses, depending on the manufacturer) can be admitted.

Bolsonaro is widely known for his anti-vaccination and anti-social isolation stances during the pandemic - even as Brazil has passed the 600,000 Covid deaths mark.

Copa America controversy

Bolsonaro's welcoming of the Copa America to Brazil over the summer was met with protests and initial dissent from the Selecao.

Brazil held the event anyway, though, after Argentina and Colombia were unable to host it.

