Brazil physio gives Fabinho update after Liverpool star limped off against Aston Villa

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho's injury scare may not be as bad as feared, with international team Brazil suggesting that the playmaker could be fit for the club's Champions League final against Real Madrid at the end of the month.

The Selecao star limped off during Tuesday's Premier League victory over Aston Villa, stoking major fears that Jurgen Klopp could be without one of his most influential players for the run-in, which sees the club competing for silverware on three fronts.

But now, a positive - if somewhat foggy - update has been issued by the player's national team, after he was assessed by their staff following his arrival for a pre-international camp.

What has been said about Fabinho's condition by Brazil?

The midfielder was called up to the Brazil squad on Wednesday following his injury scare, with the Selecao stepping up preparations for a trio of friendlies next month.

There, phsyio Fabio Mahseredjian was able to offer a positive update on the playmaker's condition, and says he will hopefully be available for Reds selection in their showpiece European encounter.

"We don't have all the information yet, but we are optimistic that he will reach the Champions League final," he stated.

What games could Fabinho miss?

If hopes are for the player to make the crunch clash with Madrid on May 28, it could suggest a return sooner rather than later - but nevertheless likely rules him out entirely of Saturday's FA Cup final with Chelsea.

Beyond that, Liverpool have two more Premier League games as they aim to keep the distant dream of a quadruple alive, with tests in the shape of Southampton and Wolves.

Fabinho may well miss the former on May 17, but could well feature for the latter - the Reds' final home game of the season - on May 22.

