Brazil, Germany to Argentina - Which countries have the most number of World Cup appearances?

Brazil and Germany have played the most number of matches in World Cup...

Brazil are the most successful team in the history of the World Cup with five titles to their name which includes a streak where they won three titles in four editions of the competition between 1958 to 1970.

The Selecao have reached the final on six occasions in history. Their only final loss came in the summit clash came in 1998 against Zinedine Zidane's France which they lost 3-0 where the talismanic midfielder scored a brace.

After Brazil, the most successful teams in World Cup's history are Italy and Germany who have won the title four times each. Italy's World Cup triumph was in 2006 and Germany last won the trophy in 2016

Other than winning the trophy on five occasions, Brazil are also the only team in the World Cup's history to appear in every single edition of the competition, 21. Then there are Germany and Italy who have played 19 and 18 World Cups respectively.

The Selecao's arch-rivals Argentina have appeared in 17 editions of the World Cup out of which they have won twice. They had finished second in the 2014 World Cup losing 1-0 to Germany in the final.

Among the Asian countries, South Korea appeared in 10 World Cups followed by Japan (6) and Iran (5).

Let us find out find the top 10 national teams with the most number of appearances in the World Cup.

Which teams have appeared in the most number of World Cups?