'Brave as a lion' – Solskjaer lavishes praise on Bailly after Manchester United win

The Cote d’Ivoire international’s classy display against the Blues has not gone without notice by the Red Devils manager

boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed the "absolutely fantastic" performance of Eric Bailly in the 2-0 win over rivals on Monday night.

The Cote d’Ivoire defender made his first English top-flight appearance since April 2019 after replacing ill Victor Lindelof, joining Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw in a three-man United backline.

Bailly put a solid display to keep Frank Lampard’s men under check, with his high points including a terrific first-half tackle to deny Cezar Azpilicueta a one-on-one shot against David De Gea, and a challenge to halt Mateo Kovacic in a dangerous position.

Subsequently, the Red Devils boss was quick to praise the 25-year-old's contribution while highlighting his qualities.

"Absolutely fantastic, wasn't he?" the manager told media after the game.

"Not a bad [selection] conundrum, because Eric's a top player. It was his first game since we played Chelsea last year in April.

"He's such a top, top defender and his block from [Mateo] Kovacic is out of this world defending. He's quick, he's strong, brave as a lion and it's great to have him back."

Goals from Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire helped the Old Trafford giants close ground on a spot.

Manchester United are guests of in Thursday’s clash before hosting three days later.