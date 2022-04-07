Braga vs Rangers: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Braga is set to take on Rangers on Thursday in a UEFA Europa League match. This is the first leg of the quarterfinal matchup between these two sides, with the second leg set to be played on April 14.

Watch Braga vs Rangers on fuboTV (try for free)

Rangers is coming off of a 4-2 aggregate win in the Round of 16 over Red Star Belgrade, while Braga defeated Monaco by a 3-1 aggregate score in the last round.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Braga vs Rangers Date April 7, 2022 Times 3pm ET, 12pm PT Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), UEFA Europa League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream TUDNxtra 1 fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Position Braga roster Goalkeepers Matheus, Sa, Hornicek Defenders Couto, Tormena, Leite, Sequeira, Rolando, P. Oliveira, Carmo, Guilherme, Buta, Fabiano, Moura, Pinto, Rodrigues Midfielders El Masrati, A. Horta, Mineiro, Pinto Veiga, Soares, Gorby, Berna, Castro Forwards Ruiz, R. Horta, Kodisang, Medeiros, Gomes, Fernandes, Fale, V. Oliveira

Braga began its Europa League journey in the group stage, finishing second in Group F to Red Star Belgrade. Os Arcebispos then went on to beat Sheriff Tiraspol in the knockout round playoff on penalty kicks.

Braga had one of the top goal scorers in the Europa League, Galeno, on the roster during the group stage, but he departed for Porto during January’s transfer window. But Ricardo Horta has scored four goals for Braga, while Abel Ruiz had a goal in both legs of the Round of 16.

In the Primeira Liga, Braga sits in fourth place through 28 matches. It is currently nine points behind Benfica for third.

Predicted Braga starting XI: Matheus; Oliveira, Carmo, Tormena, Fabiano, Al-Musrati, Horta, Gomes, Medeiros, Horta, Ruiz.

Position Rangers roster Goalkeepers McGregor, McCrorie, McLaughlin Defenders Tavernier, Bassey, Helander, Goldson, Simpson, Zukowski, Balogun, Barisic, King Midfielders Lundstram, Hagi, Jack, Davis, Ramsey, Aribo, Kamara, Sands, Wright, McCann, Lowry Forwards Diallo, Itten, Kent, Morelos, Roofe, Sakala

Rangers entered the tournament in the playoff round, defeating Alashkert 1-0 before finishing second to Lyon in Group A play. After that came a knockout round playoff win over Borussia Dortmund.

Two Rangers players are on the Europa League leaderboard for goals scored, with Colombia’s Alfredo Morelos and England’s James Tavernier both having put in four goals, putting them in a large tie for the fourth-most goals scored in the competition.

The Light Blues are currently second in the Scottish Premiership, with 73 points through 32 matches. The team is six points back of Celtic.

Predicted Rangers starting XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Bassey, Jack, Lundstram, Aribo, Ramsey, Kent, Morelos.

Last five results

Braga results Rangers results Brighton 0-2 Tottenham (Mar 16) West Ham 2-0 Sevilla (AET) (Mar 17) Manchester Utd 3-2 Tottenham (Mar 12) West Ham 2-1 Aston Villa (Mar 13) Tottenham 5-0 Everton (Mar 7) Sevilla 1-0 West Ham (Mar 10) Middlesbrough 1-0 Tottenham (Mar 1) Liverpool 1-0 West Ham (Mar 5) Leeds 0-4 Tottenham (Feb 26) Southampton 3-1 West Ham (Mar 2)

Head-to-head