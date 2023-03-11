Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool Premier League game in the United States.

Liverpool travel away from home to take on a struggling Bournemouth for the second time this season in the Premier League on Saturday.

Watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool on BT Sport!

Liverpool, who are chasing the top four this season, are heading into the fixture following their big 7-0 win over rivals Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp's team will be brimming with confidence against Bournemouth, who are struggling at the bottom of the standings. Moreover, the Reds beat the same opponents 9-0 when the two teams met at Anfield in August 2022.

Bournemouth have recorded only one victory in their last 12 outings across all competitions. They are 20th in the standings, with 21 points from 25 matches. Taking points off Liverpool, despite taking them on at home, would be a monumental challenge.

GOAL tells you where you can watch this game on TV and stream online, plus kick-off time, team news and more below.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: date & kick-off time

Game: Bournemouth vs Liverpool Date: March 11, 2023 Kick-off time: 7.30am ET Venue: Vitality Stadium

How to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool and stream online

In the United States (US), the match can be watched live on NBC Sports, Telemundo and USA Network, with streaming available on Sling TV.

Liverpool squad & team news

Liverpool are still without Joe Gomez, Thiago Alcantara, Calvin Ramsay and Luis Diaz who are all unavailable due to injuries. Klopp has no fresh injury concerns ahead of his side's clash against Bournemouth.

Liverpool confirmed XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher Defenders: Tsimikas, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Williams, Van Dijk, Konate Midfielders: Fabinho, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Bajcetic, Keita Forwards: Salah, Jota, Gakpo, Nunez, Firmino

Bournemouth squad & team news

Jefferson Lerma and Hamed Traore picked up injuries in Bournemouth's clash against Manchester City but are likely to make a return this weekend.

Ilya Zabarnyi, Marcus Tavernier and Lloyd Kelly are also nearing a return to the squad but are doubtful for the game.

Matias Vina, David Brooks and Junior Stanislas remain out of action due to injuries.

Bournemouth confirmed XI: Neto; Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Stephens, Zemura; Ouattara, Billing, Rothwell, Traore; Solanke