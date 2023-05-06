Bournemouth vs Chelsea: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch Bournemouth against Chelsea in the Premier League in the US as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will be desperate for wins when they take on Bournemouth in the Premier League clash at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday. The Blues have gone nine matches without a win and have lost their last six games in a row.

With that in mind, coach Frank Lampard will be desperate for his team to get the better of Bournemouth away from home. The Cherries are only one place below the Blues in the standings and have the same number of points.

The hosts have claimed two wins in a row and will be confident of at least taking points off the struggling and under-achieving Chelsea in this league fixture at the weekend.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea kick-off time

Game: Bournemouth vs Chelsea Date: May 6, 2023 Kick-off: 10am EDT Venue: Vitality Stadium

It will kick off at 10am EDT in the US.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A Peacock

In the United States (US), the game can be streamed live on Peacock

Bournemouth team news & squad

Marcus Tavernier, who scored the team's winning goal against Southampton, will be sidelined for a few weeks due to a muscle injury.

Bournemouth will also be without Hamed Traore and Kieffer Moore. The Ivorian hasn't featured since his team's defeat to Brighton. Moore was forced off the pitch last weekend due to a concussion and will take no part in the game against Chelsea.

Bournemouth possible XI: Neto; Smith, Senesi, Kelly, Vina; Lerma, Rothwell; Ouattara, Billing, Christie; Solanke

Position Players Goalkeepers Neto, Travers, Randolph Defenders Senesi, Kelly, Zabarnyi, Mepham, Stephens, Vina, Zemura, Stacey, Smith Midfielders Lerma, Billing, Cook, Rothwell, Christie, Brooks Forwards Solanke, Semenyo, Ouattara, Anthony

Chelsea team news & squad

Marc Cucurella, Kalidou Koulibaly, Armando Broja, Mason Mount and Reece James have all been ruled out of action for Chelsea due to injuries.

Caretaker boss and club legend Lampard has revealed that there are no fresh injury concerns for the Blues ahead of their game against Bournemouth.

Benoit Badiashile has been fit to play but has not featured for the Blues for over a month. Lampard could slot the youngster in the defence to change things around. Up front, Noni Madueke scored his first Chelsea goal in the defeat to Arsenal and will be hoping for another chance from the start.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a forgettable outing against his former club in the previous game and could be replaced by Kai Havertz.

Chelsea possible XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Fofana, Badiashile, Chilwell; Kante, Fernandez, Kovacic; Madueke, Havertz, Mudryk

Position Players Goalkeepers Mendy, Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Slonina Defenders Chalobah, Cucurella, Badiashile, Chilwell, Silva, Azpilicueta, Fofana Midfielders Gallagher, Mudryk, Fernandez, Loftus-Cheek, Madueke, Ziyech, Zakaria, Kante, Kovacic Forwards Sterling, Felix, Pulisic, Havertz

Head-to-head record

Date Result Competition December 2022 Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth Premier League July 2021 Bournemouth 1-2 Chelsea Friendly February 2020 Bournemouth 2-2 Chelsea Premier League December 2019 Chelsea 0-1 Bournemouth Premier League January 2019 Bournemouth 4-0 Chelsea Premier League

