Bournemouth vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Gunners are out to finally crack back into the top four this term - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Premier League season rolls on this weekend as Arsenal make the short trip to the south coast face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. The Cherries have bounced back to the top-flight and are out to make it a fixed home going forward.

To do that, they'll have to upset a few big guns along the way - but Scott Parker's side are likely to struggle against Mikel Arteta's Gunners, who have judiciously brought in some strong new faces to bolster their prospects of cracking back into the top four.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Bournemouth vs Arsenal Date Aug 20, 2022 Times 12:30pm ET, 9:30am PT Stream fubo TV (start with a free trial)

TV channel, live stream and how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position Bournemouth roster Goalkeepers Travers, Neto, Dennis Defenders Fredericks, Kelly, Mepham, Smith, Stacey, Hill, Sensei, Zemura Midfielders Cook, Brooks, Lerma, Christie, Marcondes, Rothwell, Tavernier, Stanislas, Pearson, Billing Forwards Solanke, Lowe, Dembélé, Moore, Anthony, Saydee

Back in the top flight after a brief stint down in the second tier, Bournemouth shot out of the gates with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa to show they'll be no pushover this term - and even though Manchester City cowed them with a 4-0 rout, there was enough promise to suggest they could spark well this term.

Scott Parker's biggest concern could well be the depth of his squad - a few crucial injuries here and there might wreck havoc with his hopes to keep them in the Premier League. They'll hope to weather these tougher tests unscathed.

Predicted Bournemouth starting XI: Travers; Lerma, Senesi, Kelly; Smith, Cook, Billing, Zemura; Tavernier, Moore, Solanke.

Position Arsenal roster Goalkeepers Ramsdale, Turner Defenders Bellerín, Tierney, White, Gabriel, Saliba, Holding, Soares, Tomiyasu, Zinchenko Midfielders Partey, Saka, Ødegaard, Smith Rowe, Maitland-Niles, Vieira, Sambi Lokonga, Elneny, Xhaka Forwards Jesus, Martinelli, Nketiah, Pépé, Nelson, Marquinhos

Never mind the top four - could Arsenal be a dark horse title contender this term? Mikel Arteta has raided old club City for a pair of cast-offs anyone would love to have, with Gabriel Jesus in particular looking like he could be the buy of the summer.

But whether the Gunners can keep that momentum and dodge pitfall results - an issue they have crucially botched several times before - remains to be seen. Whatever the result, it's bound to be a ride.

Predicted Arsenal starting XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Thomas, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus.

Last five results

Bournemouth results Arsenal results Man City 4-0 Bournemouth (Aug 13) Arsenal 4-2 Leicester (Aug 13) Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa (Aug 6) Palace 0-2 Arsenal (Aug 5) Bournemouth 1-2 Real Sociedad (Jul 30) Arsenal 6-0 Sevilla (Jul 30) Bournemouth 0-1 Bristol City (Jul 23) Arsenal 1-2 Brentford (Jul 27) Braga 2-1 Bournemouth (Jul 19) Arsenal 4-0 Chelsea (Jul 23)

Head-to-head