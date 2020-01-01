Bournemouth boss Howe becomes first Premier League manager to take pay cut during coronavirus crisis

The Cherries head coach has taken a "significant, voluntary pay cut" as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc worldwide

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has become the first Premier League manager to take a pay cut amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.

Howe, along with several other members of the club's hierarchy "have all taken significant, voluntary pay cuts," according to a Bournemouth statement.

Bournemouth also announced that a number of their other staff have been temporarily furloughed, though the club will be covering the employees' full wages by adding to the government's furlough plan which already pays them 80 per cent of their normal salary.

"There is no script for moments like this," a club statement read. "No tactics and no set plays to find a winning formula. But as a board we are continually looking at ways to ensure the future of the club and our employees is protected when the season returns.

"With this in mind, the club’s chief executive Neill Blake, first team technical director Richard Hughes, manager Eddie Howe and assistant manager Jason Tindall have all taken significant, voluntary pay cuts for the entirety of this uncertain time.

"We have also advised a number of staff across all areas of the club that they will be temporarily furloughed, as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

"Throughout the entirety of this time, [furloughed employees] will continue to receive their full salary, with the club committing to topping up each furloughed employee’s wages to 100 per cent of their normal pay, while claiming back 80 per cent of their wages up to a maximum of £2,500 per month, as per government guidelines."

The pay cuts come amidst growing pressure on Premier League players and managers to help their clubs during the current period of financial instability.

On Tuesday, chairman Daniel Levy called on players and managers "to do their part" as he announced salary cuts at his club.

"Yesterday, having already taken steps to reduce costs, we ourselves made the difficult decision – in order to protect jobs – to reduce the remuneration of all 550 non-playing directors and employees for April and May by 20% utilising, where appropriate, the Government’s furlough scheme," Levy said in a statement on Tottenham's website. "We shall continue to review this position.

"We hope the current discussions between the Premier League, PFA and LMA will result in players and coaches doing their bit for the football eco system."

The Premier League is currently on hiatus until April 30, though it is expected that the break will be extended as the effects of the pandemic continue to be felt in .