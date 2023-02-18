Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Bayern Munich: Lineups & LIVE updates

Bayern Munich look to continue their impressive run of form with a victory against Borussia Mönchengladbach

Spirits will be high in Bayern Munich with their victory against PSG in the Champions League Ro16. They have won last 4 of their 5 games and are back to their pre-World Cup form. However, in Borussia Mönchengladbach they face an opponent who has got the best of them many times.

Bayern Munich have faced Borussia Mönchengladbach 110 times in the Bundesliga, the second-most played fixture in the league's history. While their recent form would give them confidence, along with the advantage on paper, they have lost three of their last four away games to the Foals.

Additionally, no one has defeated Bayern Munich as many times as Borussia Mönchengladbach have in the league's history (27 times). But, the home side's current form may not give much confidence to their supporters. The Foals have only won once since the beginning of the New Year and will be looking to get something out of this fixture to boost morale

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Bayern Munich confirmed lineups

Borussia Mönchengladbach XI (4-2-3-1): Omlin; Lainer, Itakura, Elvedi, Bensebaini; Wolf, Kone; Hofmann, Kramer, Stindl; Plea

Bayern Munich XI (4-2-3-1):Sommer; Pavard, Upamecano, Blind, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Gravenberch, Müller, Gnabry; Choupo-Moting

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Bayern Munich LIVE updates

Bayern Munich's upcoming games

Bayern Munich will next face second-placed Union Berlin at home on 26 February, which could prove to be a crucial game in the title race. Afterwards, they will travel away to Stuttgart on 4 March, before hosting PSG in the 2nd leg of their Ro16 UCL tie.