Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen: US TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The 2022-23 Bundesliga season rolls onwards this weekend as title hopefuls Borussia Dortmund face off with Werder Bremen at Signal Iduna Park. The Black and Yellow have gone two wins from two in the fop-flight this term.
But with Bayern Munich looking to have not lost a step too, it means they are set to be in for another fearsome tussle to bring silverware home - and their visitors might present their stiffest challenge of the new term to date.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen
|Date
|August 20, 2022
|Times
|12:30pm ET, 9:30am PT
|Stream
US TV channel, live stream & how to watch
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|ESPN
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Dortmund roster
|Goalkeepers
|Kobel, Meya, Lotka, Unbehaun
|Defenders
|Morey, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro, Schulz, Hummels, Akanji, Süle, Coulibaly
|Midfielders
|Özcan, Reyna, Dahoud. Hazard, Wolf, Brandt, Bellingham, Can, Meunier, Passlack, Kamara, Rothe, Gürpüz
Forwards
|Reus, Moukoko, Modeste, Malen, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens
Two wins from two is just the way Borussia Dortmund would want to start the new term, particularly after a troubling off-season of market activity.
Erling Haaland is gone and the man they brought to replace him, Sébastien Haller, is out for the long haul. Can Anthony Modeste, the man parachuted in, help fill the void this term?
Predicted Dortmund starting XI: Kobel; Meunier, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Bellingham, Dahoud; Adeyemi, Reus, Malen; Moussoko.
|Position
|Bremen roster
|Goalkeepers
|Pavlenka, Zetterer, Backhaus, Haesler, Lord
|Defenders
|Jung, Stark, Pieper, Weiser, Veljković, Buchanan, Agu, Friedl, Gross, Chiarodia
|Midfielders
|Stage, Bittencourt, Salifou, Schmid, Schmidt, Rapp, Goller, Gruev, Mbom
|Forwards
|Ducksch, Burke, Füllkrug, Dinkçi, Woltemade
Four goals scored, four goals conceded and two four-goal encounters - Bremen are the model of average consistency so far this term.
That isn't going to get them moving up the table in a hurry however and they'll be eyeing a major scalp to help their ascent this weekend.
Predicted Bremen starting XI: Hradecky; Frimpong, Kossounou, Tapsoba, Bakker; Aranguiz, Andrich; Diaby, Armoun, Hlozek; Schick.
Last five results
|Dortmund results
|Bremen results
|Freiburg 1-3 Dortmund (Aug 13)
|Bremen 2-2 Stuttgart (Aug 13)
|Dortmund 1-0 Leverkusen (Aug 6)
|Wolfsburg 2-2 Bremen (Aug 6)
|Dortmund 1-1 Antalyaspor (Jul 30)
|Cottbus 1-2 Bremen (Aug 1)
|1860 Munich 0-3 Dortmund (Jul 29)
|Bremen 0-0 Emmen (Jul 23)
|Dortmund 0-2 Villarreal (Jul 22)
|Bremen 6-1 Groningen (Jul 23)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Results
|4/18/2021
|Dortmund 4-1 Bremen
|12/15/2020
|Bremen 1-2 Dortmund
|2/22/2020
|Bremen 0-2 Dortmund
|2/5/2020
|Bremen 0-0 Dortmund
|2/4/2020
|Bremen 3-2 Dortmund