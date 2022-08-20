Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen: US TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Bundesliga heavyweights continue their season - here's all you need to know

The 2022-23 Bundesliga season rolls onwards this weekend as title hopefuls Borussia Dortmund face off with Werder Bremen at Signal Iduna Park. The Black and Yellow have gone two wins from two in the fop-flight this term.

But with Bayern Munich looking to have not lost a step too, it means they are set to be in for another fearsome tussle to bring silverware home - and their visitors might present their stiffest challenge of the new term to date.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Date August 20, 2022 Times 12:30pm ET, 9:30am PT Stream fubo TV (start with a free trial)

US TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Bundesliga matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream ESPN fubo TV (start with a free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position Dortmund roster Goalkeepers Kobel, Meya, Lotka, Unbehaun Defenders Morey, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro, Schulz, Hummels, Akanji, Süle, Coulibaly Midfielders Özcan, Reyna, Dahoud. Hazard, Wolf, Brandt, Bellingham, Can, Meunier, Passlack, Kamara, Rothe, Gürpüz Forwards Reus, Moukoko, Modeste, Malen, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens

Two wins from two is just the way Borussia Dortmund would want to start the new term, particularly after a troubling off-season of market activity.

Erling Haaland is gone and the man they brought to replace him, Sébastien Haller, is out for the long haul. Can Anthony Modeste, the man parachuted in, help fill the void this term?

Predicted Dortmund starting XI: Kobel; Meunier, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Bellingham, Dahoud; Adeyemi, Reus, Malen; Moussoko.

Position Bremen roster Goalkeepers Pavlenka, Zetterer, Backhaus, Haesler, Lord Defenders Jung, Stark, Pieper, Weiser, Veljković, Buchanan, Agu, Friedl, Gross, Chiarodia Midfielders Stage, Bittencourt, Salifou, Schmid, Schmidt, Rapp, Goller, Gruev, Mbom Forwards Ducksch, Burke, Füllkrug, Dinkçi, Woltemade

Four goals scored, four goals conceded and two four-goal encounters - Bremen are the model of average consistency so far this term.

That isn't going to get them moving up the table in a hurry however and they'll be eyeing a major scalp to help their ascent this weekend.

Predicted Bremen starting XI: Hradecky; Frimpong, Kossounou, Tapsoba, Bakker; Aranguiz, Andrich; Diaby, Armoun, Hlozek; Schick.

Last five results

Dortmund results Bremen results Freiburg 1-3 Dortmund (Aug 13) Bremen 2-2 Stuttgart (Aug 13) Dortmund 1-0 Leverkusen (Aug 6) Wolfsburg 2-2 Bremen (Aug 6) Dortmund 1-1 Antalyaspor (Jul 30) Cottbus 1-2 Bremen (Aug 1) 1860 Munich 0-3 Dortmund (Jul 29) Bremen 0-0 Emmen (Jul 23) Dortmund 0-2 Villarreal (Jul 22) Bremen 6-1 Groningen (Jul 23)

Head-to-head