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UEFA Champions League on television

Cable Replacement DirecTV ✅ Carries the main CBS television network for live marquee matches ✅ Includes Univision and TUDN for extensive Spanish-language broadcasts ✅ Includes Univision and TUDN for extensive Spanish-language broadcasts ✅ Unlimited Cloud DVR to record live matches Monthly from $59.99 Get DirecTV Spanish Coverage ViX Premium ✅ Streams every single Champions League match live ✅ Exclusive Spanish-language home for the tournament ✅ Bundles extensive Liga MX and international soccer coverage Monthly from $6.99 Get ViX Cable Replacement DirecTV ✅ Carries the main CBS television network for live marquee matches ✅ Includes Univision and TUDN for extensive Spanish-language broadcasts ✅ Includes Univision and TUDN for extensive Spanish-language broadcasts ✅ Unlimited Cloud DVR to record live matches Monthly from $59.99 Get DirecTV Spanish Coverage ViX Premium ✅ Streams every single Champions League match live ✅ Exclusive Spanish-language home for the tournament ✅ Bundles extensive Liga MX and international soccer coverage Monthly from $6.99 Get ViX Cable Replacement DirecTV ✅ Carries the main CBS television network for live marquee matches ✅ Includes Univision and TUDN for extensive Spanish-language broadcasts ✅ Includes Univision and TUDN for extensive Spanish-language broadcasts ✅ Unlimited Cloud DVR to record live matches Monthly from $59.99 Get DirecTV

Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis: kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 4 4 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Signal Iduna Park

Borussia Dortmund and Real Betis kick off on 04.11.2026 at 21:00.

Watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis live today: who is showing it on TV and via live stream?

DAZN will show Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis live. In Switzerland, SRF zwei will broadcast the match. All viewing options are listed below.

Talking points of the week: what has been happening at Borussia Dortmund and Real Betis?

Dortmund head into this match with two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five competitive games. Most recently, they drew 2:2 with Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. Before that, Borussia Dortmund beat Eintracht Frankfurt 1:0 and won 1:2 away to Sabah FK in the Champions League. Across those five games, Dortmund scored seven goals and conceded five.

Real Betis have three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five competitive games. Most recently, they beat Feyenoord Rotterdam 1:0 in the Champions League. Their only draw came in a 0:0 against Celta Vigo, while a heavy 2:5 loss to Barcelona remains their only defeat. Betis scored six goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis: line-ups

Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis: form

Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis: head-to-head record

Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis: the tables