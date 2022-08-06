Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

A pair of Champions League outfits get their domestic league campaigns underway - here's all you need to know

The 2022-23 Bundesliga season kicks off this weekend as title hopefuls Borussia Dortmund get their campaign underway in what could well be a major European tussle with Bayer Leverkusen at Signal Iduna Park. The two teams both made the top four last term, coming home in second and third.

With Champions League football on the table for the pair of them this season too, they'll harbour hopes they can finally break Bayern Munich's decade-long monopoly on the title - and both teams will know victory over the other will throw down a gauntlet for the coming campaign.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Date August 6, 2022 Times 12:30pm ET, 9:30am PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Dortmund roster Goalkeepers Kobel, Meyer, Lotka, Unbehaun Defenders Morey, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro, Schulz, Hummels, Akanji, Süle, Coulibaly Midfielders Özcan, Reyna, Dahoud, Hazard, Wolf, Brandt, Bellingham, Can, Meunier, Passlack, Kamara, Rothe, Bynoe-Gittens Forwards Reus, Moukoko, Malen, Adeyemi

Coming up second once again to Bayern last term, Borussia Dortmund could have been left feeling they remain as off the mark of the champions as ever - but the cracks in Munich now means they could be ready to exploit them and finally have a superb shot at the Bundesliga title.

It has been a blow to lose Erling Haaland, and the news that Sébastien Haller looks to be out indefinitely with a testicular tumour is another massive knock too, but Edin Terzić will still fancy his side to be among the frontrunners this term.

Predicted Dortmund starting XI: Kobel; Meunier, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Bellingham, Dahoud; Adeyemi, Reus, Malen; Moussoko.

Position Leverkusen roster Goalkeepers Hrádecký, Lomb, Lunyov Defenders Hincapié, Tah, Bakker, Kossounou, Tapsoba, Sinkgraven, Fosu-Mensah, Frimpong Midfielders Andrich, Demirbay, Amiri, Aránguiz, Palacios, Wirtz, Sertdemir, Azhil, Eze Forwards Paulinho, Azmoun, Schick, Pohjanpalo, Diaby, Adli, Hložek, Bravo, Bellarabi

With a best Bundesliga finish in over half-a-decade last term, Leverkusen are back among the European elite at last, with Gerardo Seoane presiding over an excellent campaign following his arrival from Young Boys last summer.

A DFB-Pokal exit to third-tier Elversberg in a seven-goal encounter was not the way he envisioned likely starting the new campaign however, and the visitors will be very much out for a response to silence critics after that showing saw their hopes of domestic knockout success come to a shuddering halt.

Predicted Leverkusen starting XI: Hradecky; Frimpong, Kossounou, Tapsoba, Bakker; Aranguiz, Andrich; Diaby, Armoun, Hlozek; Schick.

Last five results

Dortmund results Leverkusen results Dortmund 1-1 Antalyaspor (Jul 30) Elversberg 4-3 Leverkusen (Jul 29) 1860 Munich 0-3 Dortmund (Jul 29) Udinese 1-2 Leverkusen (Jul 21) Dortmund 0-2 Villarreal (Jul 22) Leverkusen 0-0 Panathinaikos (Jul 17) Dortmund 1-3 Valencia (Jul 18) Leverkusen 6-1 Duisburg (Jul 9) Verl 0-5 Dortmund (Jul 14) Leverkusen 2-1 Freiburg (May 14)

Head-to-head