Borussia Dortmund star Haller reveals he requires operation on testicular tumour

Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller is set to undergo an operation on a testicular tumour following a cancer diagnosis in the summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? Borussia Dortmund and Ivory Coast forward Haller has revealed he is to have surgery on the malignant testicular tumour that has kept him away from the game since the summer, which he recently said was always a possibility. Haller moved to Dortmund after an impressive spell with Ajax but is yet to make an appearance for his new club due to his diagnosis. He has recently been training with the Dutch club in order to keep sharp.

WHAT THEY SAID? Haller remains optimistic and thanks his fans for their support in his moving statement. He said: "As planned from the beginning, different possibilities were considered following the chemo. I tell you that the fight is not over for me. I'm going to have to undergo an operation to put an end to this tumor which keeps me away from the pitch. Thank you all."

Comme prévu depuis le début, différentes possibilités étaient envisagées suite aux chimio. Je vous annonce que le combat n’est pas terminé pour moi. Je vais devoir subir une opération pour en finir définitivement avec cette tumeur qui m’éloigne des terrains.

Merci à tous 💪🏽🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/sFijTijLXu — Sébastien Haller (@HallerSeb) November 16, 2022

WHAT NEXT FOR HALLER?: The surgery is a positive step forward for the striker as he aims to return to the pitch sooner rather than later. Hopefully his recovery will be smooth and he will be back on the pitch as soon as possible.