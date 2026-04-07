Hugo Borst has made a striking appeal to Ronald Koeman, calling for Bryan Linssen to be included in the Dutch national team. The journalist makes this point in a column for the Algemeen Dagblad. The 35-year-old striker is causing a sensation at NEC, who are surprisingly sitting third in the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie.

Borst argues that it is time for Linssen to make his debut for the Oranje. “At NEC, there is a 35-year-old footballer we are all fond of: Bryan Linssen. He is getting better and better.”

Although the former Feyenoord striker has never played at the top European level, the columnist believes Linssen will be an asset to the Dutch national team. “Linssen isn’t in a league of his own, but his statistics are good and he has depth to his game, which is rare in the Oranje.”

“Linssen scores regularly,” continues Borst, who isn’t just talking about his goals. “He also has an extremely strong work ethic.”

“The man is always fit, chases down defenders and strikes fear into the hearts of goalkeepers. Linssen doesn’t have an ounce of fat on him, but is a mass of muscle.”

Borst compares Linssen to Wout Weghorst and considers the NEC striker a better forward in every respect. “He’s amiable, cheerful and sociable. Pretty much everything Weghorst lacks.”

“What’s more, Linssen is the better header. He reaches higher than Weghorst, who’s not half bad in my book either. But if we’re going to be sociable, Koeman: do give Bryan Linssen a thought.”