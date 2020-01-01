Boost for Zaragoza as Mubanga & Nachula return ahead of AEM tie

The Reto Iberdrola side has been boosted with the return of two Zambian players as they prepare for their final match of the year

Zaragoza have received a huge boost after Hellen Mubanga and Rachel Nachula were welcomed back into the fold on Friday.

The Zambia internationals left to represent the Copper Queens in international friendlies against on November 23.

The Zaragoza duo featured for the duration in their side's 2-1 comeback victory over La Roja in their first-ever meeting, with Nachula scoring the crucial winner with a header in Santiago.

However, the second tie of the doubleheader against Jose Letelier's ladies, earlier scheduled for December 1, was suspended a few hours prior to the kick-off time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With seven players testing positive for Covid-19, the Zambian delegation was placed in quarantine for 14 days to comply with health protocols.

Having completed the period on Tuesday, Mubanga and Nachula were allowed by Chilean authorities to leave for Spain on Wednesday.

Club|Primer equipo|



Nuestras jugadoras internacionales🇿🇲de la @FAZFootball @NachulaRacheal y @MubangaHellen10

✈ rumbo a España vía Chile,tras cumplir la cuarentena con su selección al completo en la capital, Santiago.

Por fin de vuelta🤗

⚪🔵#ZaragozaCFF #ZaragozaFemenino pic.twitter.com/e4lhKlajMo — 𝗭𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗼𝘇𝗮 𝗖𝗙𝗙 (@ZaragozaCFF) December 17, 2020

In the absence of the Zambians, Zaragoza suffered a 1-0 defeat to Seagull at home and a 2-1 loss at Deportivo before a 3-0 victory over and the recent 1-1 draw at .

Having returned to Zaragoza on Friday morning, they are expected to reunite with their teammates in training ahead of their Sunday's final match of the year against AEM at home.

With the duo's return, Zaragoza will hope to end the year in the top four after garnering 12 points from eight matches this season.