Boost for Southampton as Djenepo and Boufal return ahead of Man City trip

The Mali and Morocco internationals have resumed training with the rest of their teammates ahead of the Saints’ trip to Manchester on Saturday

manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has confirmed Moussa Djenepo and Sofiane Boufal return ahead of their Premier League fixture against .

Djenepo has recovered from a muscle injury that kept of action since scoring the only goal in the Saints’ 1-0 win at on September 14.

On Tuesday during the Saints’ 3-1 loss to Manchester City in the League Cup, Boufal suffered a mild ankle problem but he has been declared fit to return to action.

Article continues below

Ahead of their Premier League trip to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, Hasenhuttl said Boufal is back in contention for his eighth league appearance of the season but the game comes too early for Djenepo and he could stage his return in their next game against .

“They [Djenepo and Cedric] trained today for the first time with the team which is positive,” the Austrian boss was quoted as saying by Daily Echo.

“Moussa was very, very positive. He was immediately laughing. He has such a positive nature, it’s fantastic.

“I am happy those two are back and it’s a bit too early for the weekend. It was a light session but for the game, it is an option.

“Sofiane had a bit of a problem with his knee and Reddie had a tackle in the session which he felt on his knee, but they are both ok. Maybe two players back for the bench as an option.”

Djenepo has settled in well on the south coast after arriving from Standard Liege in the summer, he has scored two goals in four outings for Southampton who are 18th in the league table with eight points after 10 matches.