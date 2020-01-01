Boost for Galatasaray as Onyekuru trains ahead of Besiktas clash

The Nigerian forward is stepping up his fitness in a bid to be involved in Sunday's Istanbul Derby

Henry Onyekuru has trained with the squad ahead of their Super Lig clash with Istanbul rivals on Sunday.

The 22-year old Nigerian had withdrawn from training on Wednesday after feeling discomfort in his left lower back muscle.

Having undergone medical examinations on Thursday, he took part in training with the rest of his teammates on Friday at the Florya Metin Oktay Facilities complex in the Turkish commercial capital.

The Yellow-Reds will have one more training session on Saturday with Onyekuru expected to participate again ahead of Sunday's big game.

Gala are three points behind leaders Trabzonspor on the Super Lig table.