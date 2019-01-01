Bologna vs Juventus: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Juventus turn to Serie A action on Sunday looking to recover from their midweek defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.
The Turin club are looking to maintain their 13-point lead at the head of the Italian top-flight as they visit a Bologna side sitting third from bottom after 24 games.
Bologna's run of just one win in 2019 leaves them in danger of falling further behind the rest of the pack, putting their future in Serie A at risk.
Still unbeaten in the league this season and with five wins from their last six games, Juventus will be confident of getting back to winning ways when they arrive at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.
|Game
|Bologna vs Juventus
|Date
|Sunday, February 24
|Time
|2:00pm GMT / 9:00am ET
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In the United States (US), the game will be available for streaming on the ESPN+ channel.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|N/A
|ESPN+
In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on FreeSports.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|FreeSports
|FreeSports
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Bologna players
|Goalkeepers
|Skorupski, Da Costa, Santurro, Pirana
|Defenders
|Helander, Calabresi, Gonzalez, Lyanco, De Maio, Danilo, Paz, Dijks, Mattiello, Mbaye
|Midfielders
|Pulgar, Nagy, Donsah, Soriano, Svanberg, Dzemaili, Valencia, Sansone, Krejci, Okwonkwo, Orsolini, Edera
|Forwards
|Santander, Destro, Falcinelli, Palacio
Bologna will be without the injured Mattia Destro, Giancaro Gonzalez and Federico Mattiello, who have all been out for the last few weeks with injuries. Rodrigo Palacio is expected to miss this game with a fitness issue.
Possible Bologna starting XI: Skorupski, Mbaye, Danilo, Lyanco, Dijks, Soriano, Poli, Pulgar, Sansone, Santander, Edera.
|Position
|Juventus players
|Goalkeepers
|Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio
|Defenders
|Chiellini, Cancelo, Rugani, Caceres, Spinazzola, Barzagli, De Sciglio, Bonucci
|Midfielders
|Bernadeschi, Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi, Can, Bentancur
|Forwards
|Mandzukic, Ronaldo, Costa, Dybala, Kean
Sami Khedira will not be available for this game after being ruled out of action for a month following heart treatment. Meanwhile, Juan Cuadrado is still out, having been recovering from an injury since December.
Emre Can misses this game as he serves a yellow card suspension.
Possible Juventus starting XI: Szczesny; Cancelo, Bonucci, Caceres, Alex Sandro; Betancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi, Mandzukic, Ronaldo.
Betting & Match Odds
Juventus are priced as heavy favourites at 4/9 to win this clash at bet365. Bologna can be backed at 13/2, while a draw is on offer at 7/2.
Match Preview
While Juventus' Champions League campaign took a turn for the worst this week when they went down 2-0 to Atletico Madrid in the last-16 first-leg, their status as domestic dominators remains undisputed.
Massimiliano Allegri's team are 13 points clear at the top of the table and will fancy their chances of at least keeping the pace ahead of Napoli, who drew their last two matches.
The Bianconeri have won 10 of their last 11 games against Bologna in Serie A and a positive result this weekend will see them go 25 games unbeaten in the league this season, matching their best ever streak.
Cristiano Ronaldo is still firing on all cylinders for the Italian giants, scoring 19 goals and setting up eight in the league so far. He has scored and assisted in each of his last three games and will become the first in 15 years to do so in four consecutive matches if he gets one of each again on Sunday. The Portuguese star failed to find the net in his previous two games with Bologna, but Sinisa Mihajlovic's team have been leaking goals at an alarming rate lately.
Team-mate Paulo Dybala has proved more productive against Sunday's opponents, scoring five in his last seven against them, but the Argentine attacker has been unable to find the net in away games lately.
As strong as Juventus appear, however, ex-Bologna player Davide Bombardini believes they will have a difficult time this weekend,
"Given Bologna's last three games, I'm sure Mihajlovic's team will put Juventus in trouble," Bombardini said. "From the start in the San Siro against Inter, you could see that they had totally changed. Regardless of the result, given they will face a team with no rivals in our league, they will surely give a hard time to the Bianconeri.
"I'm convinced they will manage to save themselves. Sinisa Mihajlovic took over at the worst possible moment due to the extremely tough schedule. They certainly have all the credentials to stay in Serie A."