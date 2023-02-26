Bologna vs Inter: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Bologna against Inter on TV and online in the United States.

Serie A heavyweights Inter will take on Bologna at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on Sunday.

The visitors have found the net in each of their last seven Serie A meetings against Bologna, scoring 20 goals in the process. So a goal-fest might be on the cards, given that Simeone Inzaghi's men head into this fixture having scored four in their last two matches.

Although they are second in the table, 15 points adrift of leaders Napoli, a win will take them to 50 points, further strengthening their grip on the runners-up spot.

Meanwhile, Bologna are eighth-placed with 32 points in their kitty. They have been in good nick in the recent past, as they have won four of their last six Serie A matches. In this period, since mid-January, they have gained 13 points (level with Inter and Roma), fewer only than Napoli (18).

But, they have to remain wary of Romelu Lukaku, who has found the net in his four Serie A meetings against them and scored against Porto midweek in the Champions League.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India, as well as how to stream live online.

Bologna vs Inter date & kick-off time

Game: Bologna vs Inter Date: February 26, 2023 Kick-off: 6:30 am ET Venue: Stadio Renato Dall'Ara

How to watch Bologna vs Inter on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), it is can be streamed live on Paramount+.

Country TV channel Live stream US NA Paramount+

Bologna team news and squad

Bologan will miss Stefan Posch with a muscle injury and Marko Arnautovic with a hip problem. The rest of the squad is fit for selection.

Bologna possible XI: Skorupski; Cambiaso, Lucumi, Sosa, Kyriakopoulos; Schouten, Dominguez; Orsolini, Ferguson, Soriano; Barrow

Position Players Goalkeepers Skorupski, Bardi, Ravaglia. Defenders Lucumi, Soumaoro, Bonifazi, Sosa, Amey, Corbo, Cambiaso, Kyriakopoulos, Lykogiannis, De Silvestri. Midfielders Schouten, Moro, Medel, Urbanski, Dominguez, Ferguson, Aebischer, Pyyhtia, Soriano. Forwards Barrow, Sansone, Orsolini, Raimondo.

Inter team news and squad

Inzaghi will miss Joaquin Correa with a thigh injury while Marcelo Brozovic could return to the starting XI after featuring against Porto from the bench.

Possible Inter XI: Onana; Skriniar, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Brozovic; Dimarco; Lukaku, Martinez