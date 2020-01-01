Bologna don't believe Zlatan Ibrahimovic deal is possible

Coach Sinisa Mihajlovic suggested the veteran striker is considering a reunion in 2020-1, a prospect that other club staff see as unlikely

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been linked with a move to next season but club director Walter Sabatini poured cold water on the idea.

Bologna boss Sinisa Mihajlovic this weekend said Ibrahimovic, who was on the playing staff when he was a coach for the Nerazzurri, had told him he would leave Milan following the 2019-20 campaign.

"He called me a few days ago and we'll see what he decides to do in the summer," Mihajlovic told Serbian show Vece sa Ivanom Ivanovicem. "He certainly won't remain at Milan."

Mihajlovic claimed the veteran striker's next move will be to either return to or join Bologna, but Sabatini thinks the latter is far-fetched.

"It's something that could only develop via their friendship and mutual admiration," Sabatini told Sky Sport Italia.

"A transfer operation involving Ibrahimovic is not something Bologna could aspire to.

"He'd certainly raise the level of everyone around him, so of course it'd be wonderful, but I can't say I believe it'll happen."

Director of sport Riccardo Bigon added: "The coach has a personal relationship with Ibrahimovic, but I don't know if that could turn into negotiations."

Bologna's international Takehiro Tomiyasu, on the other hand, has been linked with a move out of the club once the transfer window reopens.

The 21-year-old defender is reportedly a target for but Sabatini stressed he is not for sale.

"We won't be selling him because the figure paid would not be sufficient to reflect what a great player he is," said Sabatini.

"Right now nobody is capable of fully evaluating what Tomiyasu is and can become."

Bigon insisted Bologna will not be accepting any offers for international forward Riccardo Orsolini either.

"We will be the club most affected by the coronavirus, but we will not sell off our talents," Bigon said.

"It is fortunate because we do not need to do it and we certainly won't sell. I can say that with certainty."

Bologna currently occupy 10th place in as they await the resumption of activities following the ongoing interruption caused by the coronvirus pandemic.