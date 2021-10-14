Bolivia vs Paraguay: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Bolivia hosts Paraguay in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying with both sides looking to pick up maximum points on the road to Qatar.

Neither side sits in a qualification spot at the moment, with both Bolivia and Paraguay only having won twice each so far after 11 games of the campaign.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Bolivia vs Paraguay Date October 14, 2021 Times 4pm ET, 1pm PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Bolivia roster Goalkeepers Lampe, Cordano, Jairo Cuellar, Gutierrez, Sandy Defenders Bejarano, Jose Sagredo, Haquin, Jusino, Fernandez, Quinteros, Jesus Sagredo, Enoumba, Reyes, M. Alvarez, S. Alvarez, Barbery, Barbosa, Guzman, Prieto, Rodriguez, Vaca, J. Velasco Midfielders Justiniano, Saavedra, R. Vaca, H. Vaca, Saucedo, Villarroel, Ribera, Cespedes, Gonzales, Villamil, Lima, W. Velasco Forwards Moreno, Arce, Ramallo, Algaranaz, Chura, Abrego, Jaume Cuellar, Garcia, Gutierrez, Orozco, Briceno, Flores, Martinez, Montenegro, Salvatierra, Tomianovic, Torrico, Uzeda

Bolivia record its second win of the qualifying campaign last time out, but still only has nine points, making qualification for the World Cup very unlikely.

A win over Paraguay will boost its chances, but Bolivia will have to do without Henry Vaca after he was sent off against Peru.

Predicted Bolivia starting XI: Lampe; Ramallo, Jusino, Enoumba, Sagredo; Fernandez, Justiniano, Saucedo, Arce; Algaranaz, Moreno.

Position Paraguay roster Goalkeepers Silva, Aguilar, Ortiz Defenders Gomez, Alonso, Caceres, Balbuena, Arzamendia, Rojas, Alderete, Escobar Midfielders Romero, Sanchez, Vilasanti, Angel Cardozo, Alejandro Romero, Gimenez, Morel, Florentin, Martinez Forwards Oscar Cardozo, Perez, Almiron, Angel Romero, Sanabria, Samudio, Gonzalez, Enciso, Amarilla

Paraguay is still within touching distance of a play-off place, sitting just three points behind Colombia at the moment.

Bolivia vs Paraguay has been won by the home team or ended in a draw every time in the past 10 years, so Paraguay will need to reverse that trend to move closer to Qatar.

Omar Alderete will play no part after being sent off in the defeat to Chile last time out.

Predicted Paraguay starting XI: Silva; Rojas, Gomez, Balbuena, Arzamendia; Morel, Lucena; Romero, Almiron, Perez; Cardozo.

Last five results

Bolivia results Paraguay results Bolivia 1-0 Peru (Oct 10) Chile 2-0 Paraguay (Oct 10) Ecuador 3-0 Bolivia (Oct 7) Paraguay 0-0 Argentina (Oct 7) Argentina 3-0 Bolivia (Sep 9) Paraguay 2-1 Venezuela (Sep 9) Uruguay 4-2 Bolivia (Sep 5) Paraguay 1-1 Colombia (Sep 5) Bolivia 1-1 Colombia (Sep 2) Ecuador 2-0 Paraguay (Sep 2)

Head-to-head