Bolivia vs Paraguay: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Bolivia hosts Paraguay in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying with both sides looking to pick up maximum points on the road to Qatar.
Neither side sits in a qualification spot at the moment, with both Bolivia and Paraguay only having won twice each so far after 11 games of the campaign.
Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Bolivia vs Paraguay
|Date
|October 14, 2021
|Times
|4pm ET, 1pm PT
|Stream
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Bolivia roster
|Goalkeepers
|Lampe, Cordano, Jairo Cuellar, Gutierrez, Sandy
|Defenders
|Bejarano, Jose Sagredo, Haquin, Jusino, Fernandez, Quinteros, Jesus Sagredo, Enoumba, Reyes, M. Alvarez, S. Alvarez, Barbery, Barbosa, Guzman, Prieto, Rodriguez, Vaca, J. Velasco
|Midfielders
|Justiniano, Saavedra, R. Vaca, H. Vaca, Saucedo, Villarroel, Ribera, Cespedes, Gonzales, Villamil, Lima, W. Velasco
|Forwards
|Moreno, Arce, Ramallo, Algaranaz, Chura, Abrego, Jaume Cuellar, Garcia, Gutierrez, Orozco, Briceno, Flores, Martinez, Montenegro, Salvatierra, Tomianovic, Torrico, Uzeda
Bolivia record its second win of the qualifying campaign last time out, but still only has nine points, making qualification for the World Cup very unlikely.
A win over Paraguay will boost its chances, but Bolivia will have to do without Henry Vaca after he was sent off against Peru.
Predicted Bolivia starting XI: Lampe; Ramallo, Jusino, Enoumba, Sagredo; Fernandez, Justiniano, Saucedo, Arce; Algaranaz, Moreno.
|Position
|Paraguay roster
|Goalkeepers
|Silva, Aguilar, Ortiz
|Defenders
|Gomez, Alonso, Caceres, Balbuena, Arzamendia, Rojas, Alderete, Escobar
|Midfielders
|Romero, Sanchez, Vilasanti, Angel Cardozo, Alejandro Romero, Gimenez, Morel, Florentin, Martinez
|Forwards
|Oscar Cardozo, Perez, Almiron, Angel Romero, Sanabria, Samudio, Gonzalez, Enciso, Amarilla
Paraguay is still within touching distance of a play-off place, sitting just three points behind Colombia at the moment.
Bolivia vs Paraguay has been won by the home team or ended in a draw every time in the past 10 years, so Paraguay will need to reverse that trend to move closer to Qatar.
Omar Alderete will play no part after being sent off in the defeat to Chile last time out.
Predicted Paraguay starting XI: Silva; Rojas, Gomez, Balbuena, Arzamendia; Morel, Lucena; Romero, Almiron, Perez; Cardozo.
Last five results
|Bolivia results
|Paraguay results
|Bolivia 1-0 Peru (Oct 10)
|Chile 2-0 Paraguay (Oct 10)
|Ecuador 3-0 Bolivia (Oct 7)
|Paraguay 0-0 Argentina (Oct 7)
|Argentina 3-0 Bolivia (Sep 9)
|Paraguay 2-1 Venezuela (Sep 9)
|Uruguay 4-2 Bolivia (Sep 5)
|Paraguay 1-1 Colombia (Sep 5)
|Bolivia 1-1 Colombia (Sep 2)
|Ecuador 2-0 Paraguay (Sep 2)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|6/14/2021
|Paraguay 3-1 Bolivia
|11/17/2020
|Paraguay 2-2 Bolivia
|11/15/2016
|Bolivia 1-0 Paraguay
|11/17/2015
|Paraguay 2-1 Bolivia
|9/6/2013
|Paraguay 4-0 Bolivia