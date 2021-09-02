Bolivia vs Colombia: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Los Cafeteros sit fifth in the race for next year's tournament but will hope to use their strong Copa America finish as a springboard to beat La Verde

Colombia will be out to give their Qatar 2022 World Cup hopes a shot in the arm when they travel to face Bolivia in a CONMEBOL qualifier at Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz on Thursday.

Los Cafeteros sit fifth in the race for next year's tournament but will hope to use this year's third-place Copa America finish as a springboard to move up the table against La Verde.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Bolivia roster Goalkeepers Lampe, Cordano, Gutierrez* Defenders Bejarano, Sagredo, Haquin, Jusino, Fernandez, Quinteros, Sagredo, Reyes, Alvarez* Midfielders Chumacero, Justiniano, Saavedra, Wayar, R. Vaca, Saucedo, H. Vaca, Villarroel, Villamil* Forwards Martins, Arce, Alvarez, Ramallo, Algaranaz, Chura, Flores*

*denotes uncapped player

Cesar Farias has called up four uncapped faces for his first post-Copa America squad, as his side look to spring a surprise in the CONMEBOL race to Qatar, having last played at the World Cup almost three decades ago at USA 1994.

La Verde have not beaten their visitors in a match since 2003, when they ran out 4-0 winners in this very stadium, thanks in part to a hat-trick for Joaquin Botero.

Predicted Bolivia starting XI: Lampe; Bejarano, Haquin, Jusino, Fernandez; Saavedra, Justiniano, Villarroel, R. Vaca; Alvarez, Chura.

Position Colombia roster Goalkeepers Ospina, Vargas, Montero Defenders Sanchez, Medina, Tesillo, Murillo, Munoz, Cuesta*, Roman*, Llinas*, Mosquera* Midfielders Cuadrado, Barrios, Uribe, Mejia, Quintero, Cuellar, Moreno, Andrade*, Candelo*, Perlaza* Forwards Falcao, Diaz, Borja, Martinez, Borre, Sinisterra

*denotes uncapped player

Having secured a bronze-medal finish at the Copa America despite winning only their third-place playoff in regular time in the knockout stages, Reinaldo Rueda is out to make the most of his second tenure in charge of his home country.

Prior World Cup qualifications with Honduras and Ecuador show he knows the way - and even with seven uncapped players, his squad, led by Radamel Falcao, has plenty of talent on hand.

Predicted Colombia starting XI: Ospina; Medina, Munoz, Murillo, Tesillo; Cuadrado, Barrios, Cuellar, Diaz; Borja, Falcao.

Last five results

Bolivia results Colombia results Bolivia 1-4 Argentina (Jun 28) Colombia 3-2 Peru (Jul 9) Bolivia 0-2 Uruguay (Jun 24) Argentina 1 (3)-(2) 1 Colombia (Jul 6) Chile 1-0 Bolivia (Jun 18) Uruguay 0 (2)-(4) 0 Colombia (Jul 3) Paraguay 3-1 Bolivia (Jun 14) Brazil 2-1 Colombia (Jun 23) Chile 1-1 Bolivia (Jun 8) Colombia 1-2 Peru (Jun 20)

Head-to-head