Boli nets brace as St. Truiden hold Samatta's Genk

The Cote d’ivoire international scored twice but that could not hand the Canaries maximum points against visiting Smurfs

Yohan Boli scored two goals as St.Triuden played a 3-3 draw with in Saturday’s Belgian First Division A clash.

Genk raced to a 3-0 goal lead; however, a strange twist of fate saw them surrender at Stayen, Sint-Truiden with the Cote d’Ivoire international at the double.

The Canaries came into the fixture unbeaten in five games across all competitions, but they were stunned before their fans as the visitors took a 14th minute lead through Theo Bongonda.

Matters got worse for the hosts after Ianis Hagi’s penalty put the Smurfs up three minutes after restart, before Romanian completed his brace in the 60th minute via another penalty.

Article continues below

With St. Truiden looking destined for their fourth league defeat, Boli sparked the hope of a revival with his 62nd minute strike.

Pol Garcia made it two in the 80th minute and the 25-year-old Cote d’Ivoire star completed the comeback with a late goal.

Mbwana Samatta was on parade for the entire duration for Genk while ’s Joseph Paintsil replaced Bongonda in the 68th minute.

Stephen Odey and Paul Onuachu were unused substituted by manager Felice Mazzu with Dieumerci Ndongala not listed for the game.

The result keeps Genk in sixth place with 14 points from nine matches. They welcome to the Luminus Arena in Wednesday’s clash.