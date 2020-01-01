Boho outshines Seoposenwe and Abam as Logrono edge Real Betis in Copa de la Reina

The Equatoguinean forward netted the only goal as her side progressed to the last four of the women's national competition

Equatorial Guinea's Jade Boho outshone 's Jermaine Seoposenwe and 's Michaela Abam as her lone goal proved enough for Logrono to claim a 1-0 victory over in the Copa de la Reina.

Having failed to score since the 1-1 draw with Tenerife on January 19, Boho was at her best to end her drought in style, thereby inspiring Gerardo Leon's side to the semi-final of the competition.

After a dismal goalless first half, the Equatorial Guinea international netted the winner of the match for in the 67th minute Estadio Nuevo Municipal Las Gaunas.

With the only goal of the encounter, Boho, who played from the start to finish, has stretched her tally to 12 goals in all competitions this season for Logrono.

Apart from Boho, compatriot Dorine Chuigoue lasted the full duration, while 's Grace Asantewaa was in action for 78th minutes and Cote d'Ivoire's Ida Guehai saw the final 26 minutes.

On the other hand, 's Alice Ogebe was not dressed for Real Betis, while Cameroon's Michaela Abam saw 61 minutes of the match and South Africa's Seoposenwe played the last 18 minutes.

With Betis' defeat, they can now focus on avoiding relegation from the Primera Iberdrola, with their next clash against on March 1.

For Logrono, quest to challenge for domestic glory remains intact as they face Huelva in their next league action on Sunday.