Boho assists as Asantewaa breaks Spanish Iberdrola duck with brace in Logrono victory

The 20-year-old scored twice to open her goal account in Spain as her side edged the visitors to end the year on a high on Tuesday

Jade Boho provided an assist as Grace Asantewaa broke her Spanish Primera Iberdrola duck with a brace as Logrono saw off 3-0 on Tuesday.

Before the game, the international was yet to find the back of the net in all competitions since joining from Ampem Darkoa, after being regarded as a highly-rated prospect in the summer of 2019.

The 20-year-old made her professional debut in Logrono's 1-1 draw against Tenerife on September 14 and was handed her 16th start on her 30th league appearance for the Spanish outfit.

But on Tuesday, with her side earning the first win of the season at , the Black Queens star opened the scoring for Logrono thanks to an assist from Jade Boho after three minutes.

Logrono continued their dominance in the encounter and found another breakthrough five minutes later through Valeria Pascuet.

Five minutes from the half-time break, the Ghanaian midfielder found herself in a good position and notched her second of the match for the hosts after firing past goalkeeper Andrea De la Nava.

Asantewaa, who was in action for 82 minutes before being replaced by Lorena Valderas, has now scored two goals in 12 appearances for Gerardo Leon's team this season.

Equatorial Guinea's Boho and Cote'd Ivoire's Rebecca Elloh were involved for the duration but 's Nothando Vilakazi only lasted for 27 minutes on her second start for Logrono.

The victory moved Logrono to 13th position on the Spanish Iberdrola table with 10 points after 12 games this season.

To launch the new year, Logrono will visit on January 6 before welcoming Santa Teresa four days later, before a Super Cup semi-final showdown with on January 12.